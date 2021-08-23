NETGEAR’s 10-port Gigabit network switch features PoE+ and cloud management at $100

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR 10-port Gigabit Ethernet Managed Pro PoE+ Network Switch with Insight Cloud Management for $99.99 shipped. This is a $40 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This networking switch delivers eight Gigabit Ethernet ports capable of PoE+ with 195W of total power output, while there’s also two Gigabit SFP ports for uplink/downlink without taking up any of the Ethernet jacks. It also features NETGEAR’s Smart Cloud Management with a L2 design, allowing for remote access if you need to configure or monitor it while you’re away from home. Plus, it supports desktop, wall, or rack-mounting choices. NETGEAR even ships it with an “industry-leading” 5-year warranty should the hardware fail after deployment in your smart home stack. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you don’t need PoE+ or managed features, then consider NETGEAR’s 16-port alternative. While unmanaged, this switch delivers 16 total Gigabit Ethernet ports, which doubles today’s lead deal. It’s also only $55, which is 45% off what you’ll spend above. However, picking up two eight port switches would cost $40 and give you a similar function on a tighter budget. You’d really only get 14 usable ports this way, but it does save a total of $60, which could be worth it for your setup.

Today’s deal isn’t the only networking discount that we’re tracking. You’ll find the ARRIS S33 DOCSIS 3.1 modem with a 2.5Gb Ethernet port at low of $149, which is a 25% discount from its normal going rate. Plus, there’s also the ARRIS SURFboard DOCSIS 3.0 modem on sale for $89 from its $120 normal going rate.

More on the NETGEAR Managed PoE+ Network Switch:

SMART CLOUD MANAGEMENT FROM ANYWHERE: NETGEAR Insight solution provides advanced configuration and remote access for multi-site/remote network management, configuration and monitoring in a single view. Includes full network-level policies and management, and zero-touch deployment.

VERSATILE MOUNTING OPTIONS: Supports desktop, wall or rackmount placement, and includes all the necessary mounting hardware in the box

WHISPER-QUIET DESIGN: Reduces fan noise to protect your home office or business environment.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!