Today only, Best Buy discounts smartphone tripods and ring lights to just $5 each

Smartphone Accessories
Save now $5 each

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a selection of content creation accessories for your mobile phone at just $5 each. Our favorite is the Sunpak PocketPod Smartphone Tabletop Holder for $4.99 with free shipping and in-store pickup. This is down from $13, saving you 62% and marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Compatible with smartphones ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 inches wide, this holder also delivers a rotating and angle adjustable head so you can aim your lens at whatever you need. The tripod doubles as a handheld holder so you can either set it on a desk or walk around. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Shop the rest of the sale right here. Head below for more.

A quick look at Amazon will show just how budget-focused today’s deal is. In fact, most other tripods like this cost two to three times what the Sunpak version above does. So, if you’re trying to upgrade your mobile photography kit, then be sure to give Best Buy’s deal a look.

If you need a new smartphone to capture video, then check out the Motorola Edge 20 5G, which is seeing a launch day discount of $200 off. Delivering a 144Hz display to your pocket, it’s down to $500 right now, making today a great time to pick up a new Android device.

More on the Sunpak PocketPod:

Watch videos comfortably with this Sunpak PocketPod smartphone holder. Three tripod legs extend to form a stable tabletop display, or retract into a convenient handle for carrying or storage. The rotating head of this Sunpak PocketPod smartphone holder works in either portrait or landscape mode, and tilts for increased viewing comfort.

