Tidy up Alexa with two 3rd gen. Echo Dot outlet mounts at under $5 each (2-year low)

Wali Electric (99% lifetime positive feedback from 53,000+) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 3rd Generation Echo Dot Outlet Mounts for $9.34 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked just one other time over the last two years. If you’re anything like me, there’s a good chance you have several 3rd generation Echo Dots sprinkled throughout your home. The value is hard to beat when it comes to creating space with multi-room audio. Having several of these devices around can create a cluttered space, and thankfully these outlet mounts are here to help. Not only do they hold the speaker, they also cable manage your Echo Dot so it can look as minimalistic as possible. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Spend less when tidying up cords with this 100-pack of 8-inch cable ties at under $6 Prime shipped. I always have a bundle of these around the house so I can always keep my electronics looking their best. This specific offering is the #1 best-seller at Amazon and has garnered over 11,000 reviews that have resulted in an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Let your smart home flourish when scooping up some of the other deals we’ve covered lately. Recent and notable additions include four Govee Dual Smart Plugs for $20, a nice batch of LIFX lightstrips, color bulbs, and more from $25, and also Nanoleaf’s Hot Gamer Summer Sale which kicks off from $63.

Wali Echo Dot Outlet Mounts features:

Practical Design: Securely hold Echo Dot 3rd Gen without blocking sound, a small flange in the back improves acoustic quality as it prevents the device from resting directly against the wall.

Elegance: Sleek low profile design aesthetically compliment any wall, cabinet or furniture. Cable management hides messy wires neatly behind the mount. No assembly required.

