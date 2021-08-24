Feed the family with Bella’s 5.4-quart touchscreen air fryer for just $40 (Over 50% off)

Today only, Best Buy is offering the Bella 5.4-quart Digital Touchscreen Air Fryer for 39.99 shipped. Down from around $80, that takes upwards of 50% off and matches our previous mention. Packing a family-sized 5.4-quart fryer basket, Bella’s digital air fryer employs 1700W of cooking power for crisp, low-fat frying every time. Alongside adjustable temperature and a digital timer, the touchscreen display also includes a number of cooking presets. And for easy cleanup, the frying basket is dishwasher safe. Currently rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more options.

A quick search on Amazon will reveal just how great of a deal Best Buy is breaking out today. With comparable options typically running upwards of $100, the only reputable alternative we can find is the Chefman Turbo 2-quart air fryer for $35. It’s definitely a worthwhile consideration if you don’t need a full 5.4-quarts of frying space, but at just $5 more, the Bella model offers considerably more bang for your buck.

Head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchen deals. If you love to cook, bake, or just want to keep your kitchen looking sharp, then this highly-rated stainless steel bowl set is a must-have at only $17. It comes with five concentric bowls, so you not only get a variety of sizes, but they all stack neatly inside one another for easy storage.

Bella 5.4-quart Touchscreen Air Fryer features:

Revolutionize your cooking with the Bella 5.4-qt. Digital Touchscreen Air Fryer. The high performance circular heat technology and the powerful 1700-watt heating system deliver fast, crispy and evenly cooked food every time with little to no oil required. The extra-large capacity cooks up to 5 pounds of your favorite foods, including fried chicken, roasted salmon, kale chips, and even guilt-free donuts. Simply select one of the quick preset options or adjust the temperature up to 400°F for easy cooking. The intuitive digital touchscreen interface and glossy black finish elevates your kitchen style.

