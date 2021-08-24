Eddie Bauer Fall Must-Have sale offers up to 55% off + extra 40% off clearance

For two days only, Eddie Bauer’s Fall Must-Have Sale offers up to 55% off hundreds of styles and an extra 40% off clearance items when you apply promo code AUGUST40 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Cloud Cap Rain Jacket that’s currently marked down to $70 and originally sold for $99. This style is available in several color options and is a perfect layering option when the weather starts to cool. It’s also completely waterproof and features a unique material that causes moisture to bead and roll off rather than soak into the fabric. It’s also lightweight and highly-packable to fit right into a backpack while hiking or duffel bag. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers and you can also find it in a women’s version for the same price here. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

