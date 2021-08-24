Eddie Bauer Fall Must-Have sale offers up to 55% off + extra 40% off clearance

-
FashionEddie Bauer
55% off + 40% off

For two days only, Eddie Bauer’s Fall Must-Have Sale offers up to 55% off hundreds of styles and an extra 40% off clearance items when you apply promo code AUGUST40 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $49 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Cloud Cap Rain Jacket that’s currently marked down to $70 and originally sold for $99. This style is available in several color options and is a perfect layering option when the weather starts to cool. It’s also completely waterproof and features a unique material that causes moisture to bead and roll off rather than soak into the fabric. It’s also lightweight and highly-packable to fit right into a backpack while hiking or duffel bag. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Eddie Bauer customers and you can also find it in a women’s version for the same price here. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Eddie Bauer and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Eddie Bauer

About the Author

J.Crew releases new sneakers for fall in collaboration ...
Disney Royal Savings event from under $6: Collectibles,...
Columbia’s End of Summer Event takes up to 50% of...
Nike, adidas, ASICS, more up to extra 25% off during Ea...
Backcountry takes extra 20% off The North Face, Columbi...
Joe’s New Balance End of Summer Event cuts up to ...
Sanuk x Airstream collection offers travel-friendly san...
Kate Spade offers new markdowns during its End of Seaso...
Show More Comments

Related

70% off

Bonobos Clearance Event offers up to 70% off + extra 30% off with deals from $13

from $13 Learn More
Reg. $199

Save $95 on Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio for 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $104

$104 Learn More
43% off

Dash’s 3-quart digital air fryer just hit a new all-time low of $57 shipped (43% off)

$57 Learn More
20% off

TP-Link’s latest 2K Kasa pan & tilt cam works with both Alexa and Assistant for $40 (20% off)

$40 Learn More
Reg. $397

LG’s 32-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor nears all-time low at $97 off

$300 Learn More
Save now

This award-winning webinar tool is offering lifetime subscriptions for $100 (Reg. $719)

$100 Learn More
Save $50

Skullcandy Indy ANC wireless earbuds take $50 plunge to new all-time low of $80

$80 Learn More

LEGO planning to release Technic CAT Bulldozer later this fall with over 3,800 pieces