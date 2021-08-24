Up to 57% off Kwikset SmartCode locks and handles with deals from $13 today

Today only, Woot is offering up to 57% off Kwikset SmartCode locks and more from $13. You can score the Kwikset SmartCode 910 Traditional Smart Keypad Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock for $99.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Currently between $166 and $172 at Amazon, this is at least $66 in savings and the lowest total we can find. Alongside Z-Wave Plus smart integration, this lock provides two ways to open your door using either the backlit touchpad or a key. Installing in just minutes with just a screwdriver, this model also provides single touch locking (or automatically after 30 seconds of being closed), up to 30 user entry codes, notifications to your smartphone, and more. Ships brand new in open-box condition with a 90-day warranty and a 4+ star rating from over 1,400 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

Woot is also offering the compatible Kwikset Tustin Door Handles in various colorways for $12.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $25 at Amazon, this is another rock solid price drop on the 4+ star rated Kwikset handles. It is a “fully reversible traditional lever” with “Microban Antimicrobial product protection” and a lifetime warranty.

Then go browse through rest of today’s Woot Kwikset sale for additional smart lock options and more right here

You’ll also want to check out these discounted Etekcity HealthKit Bluetooth Smart Scales from $17 and our smart home deal hub for more. You’ll find offers on TP-Link’s latest 2K Kasa pan & tilt cam, these Govee Dual Smart Plugs, the Google Nest Cam Indoor, and the Google Nest Protect Smoke Alarm, among others right here

More on the Kwikset SmartCode 910:

The SmartCode touchpad smart lock with Home Connect technology enables the lock to wirelessly communicate with other devices in your home. With your personalized code, you can enter your home with the convenience of keyless entry and the back-lit keypad provides increased visibility. SmartCode is easy to install, program and use, and operates on 4 AA batteries (not included). It also features SmartKey Security as the back-up keyway.

