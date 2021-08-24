LEGO’s Art Mosaics are down to new Amazon lows: Iron Man, Andy Warhol, more from $100

Amazon is now offering the LEGO Art Marvel Studios Iron Man Mosaic for $99.99 shipped. Usually selling for $120, you’re looking at a new Amazon all-time low that’s the second-best price to date overall and the lowest outside of a drop to $96 back in March. Stacking up to 3,167 pieces, LEGO’s Marvel mosaic assembles one of three different Iron Man-themed designs from throughout the MCU. The finished artwork looks great up on display and brings a bit of LEGO action to your home decor without sticking out too much. Whether you already picked up one of these sets and want to finally complete the other artworks or combine everything into the massive 3-in-1 design, or are just looking to finally assemble some brick-built art at a discount, now’s your chance. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for additional LEGO Art Mosaic kits on sale.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the LEGO Art Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe set for $99.99. Down from $120, this is marking the second-best price to date that falls within $4 of the all-time low. Depicting the famed Marilyn Monroe portrait out of 3,341 pieces with much of the expected pop art design, this set can be reconfigured into four different color pallets.

And last up for Beatles fans, you can score the LEGO Art rendition of the iconic band for $109 at Amazon. This 2,933-piece set is just like the other two, but with a more rock-focused vibe. Much like the others, there are four different versions to assemble, one for John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, or Ringo Starr. Get a closer look in our launch coverage right here.

Then go check out the new City Stuntz theme that’ll be arriving come October with ten different, adrenaline-packed builds. Not to mention the first discount on LEGO’s all-new Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser at $140.

LEGO Art Marvel Studios Iron Man Mosaic features:

If you’re a Super Hero fan, we have a thrilling set for you. Build 1 of 3 portraits of the iconic Iron Man suits of armor with this LEGO Art Marvel Studios Iron Man (31199) set, while you relish a creative escape from everyday life. Ingenious project Build 1 of 3 detailed portraits of Iron Man’s armor, the MARK III, the HULKBUSTER MARK I or the MARK LXXXV.

