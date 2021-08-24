Take your gaming to the next level with RTX 3070 Ti + RTX 3080 Ti desktops up to $400 off

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Gladiator Gaming Desktop with 3.8GHz i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti for $1,999.99 shipped. Down from its $2,200 list price, today’s deal saves $200 and also matches our mention of yesterday’s RTX 3070 desktop, while offering a 3070 Ti in its place. Thanks to the 11th Generation i7 processor and RTX 3070 Ti GPU, this is a fantastic gaming machine. The 3070 Ti is made for 1440p gaming and and will even play most titles at 100+ FPS, with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also available as part of Newegg’s ShellShocker Deals of the Day is the ABS Legend Gaming Desktop with 3.5GHz i9/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti for $4,299.99 shipped. This is a $400 discount from its list price and is one of the best price that we’ve seen all-time. You’ll get an 11th Generation i9 processor here that’s unlocked and ready to be overclocked. Alongside that is 32GB of G.Skill TridentZ RGB 3200MHz RAM and a 1TB AORUS PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. This all combines to deliver a higher-tier gaming experience without having to fight scalpers or stock shortages. Rated 5/5 stars.

If 1TB of storage isn’t enough in either desktop above, check out this sale that we found Sabrent’s 5,000MB/s internal M.2 NVMe SSDs with up to $100 off. Pricing starts at $76.50 and there are a few different options to choose from, so check out our previous coverage to learn more.

More on the ABS Gladiator Gaming Desktop:

An intrepid warrior that fights alongside on your way to the top. This liquid-cooled gaming PC is built to play the latest AAA titles at FHD and 2K, with parts sourced from name brands for unrivalled stability, in a thermally -optimized mid tower case accented with RGB lighting.

