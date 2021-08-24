Add SiriusXM to your car with the Commander Touch receiver for $40 installed

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the SiriusXM Commander Touch Satellite Radio Receiver with 3-months of SiriusXM Radio for $39.99 shipped and installed. Down from $130, today’s deal is the best that we’ve seen in at least 12 months, offering everything you need to stream SiriusXM before holiday vacations. You’ll get the Commander Touch receiver which pairs with SiriusXM to deliver coast-to-coast radio with ease. SiriusXM itself gives you the ability to enjoy the same radio station in your car throughout your entire drive, never losing signal like normal FM/AM options do. Plus, Sirius works with Alexa, letting you bring your favorite station indoors with a simple voice command. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Something to keep in mind with SiriusXM is the monthly access fee. While you’re getting three months free, eventually you’ll have to start paying. If you’d rather avoid that entirely, those who have an Amazon Prime account automatically have access to Amazon Music. This service delivers ad-free streaming of over 2 million songs at no additional charge outside of your base Prime membership. It’s a great alternative for those who just don’t want to spend the extra cash to listen to music, now that most highways have great coverage for streaming on-the-go.

SiriusXM Commander Touch Sattelite Radio Receiver features:

Dozens of satellite radio stations are at your fingertips with this SiriusXM Commander Touch SXVCT1 radio receiver, which features a vivid full-color touch-screen display for simple navigation and a host of tuning features to help you make the most of satellite radio.

