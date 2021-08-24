Add SiriusXM to your car with the Commander Touch receiver for $40 installed

-
Best BuySiriusXM
Reg. $130 $40

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the SiriusXM Commander Touch Satellite Radio Receiver with 3-months of SiriusXM Radio for $39.99 shipped and installed. Down from $130, today’s deal is the best that we’ve seen in at least 12 months, offering everything you need to stream SiriusXM before holiday vacations. You’ll get the Commander Touch receiver which pairs with SiriusXM to deliver coast-to-coast radio with ease. SiriusXM itself gives you the ability to enjoy the same radio station in your car throughout your entire drive, never losing signal like normal FM/AM options do. Plus, Sirius works with Alexa, letting you bring your favorite station indoors with a simple voice command. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Something to keep in mind with SiriusXM is the monthly access fee. While you’re getting three months free, eventually you’ll have to start paying. If you’d rather avoid that entirely, those who have an Amazon Prime account automatically have access to Amazon Music. This service delivers ad-free streaming of over 2 million songs at no additional charge outside of your base Prime membership. It’s a great alternative for those who just don’t want to spend the extra cash to listen to music, now that most highways have great coverage for streaming on-the-go.

If you’re in need of a new smartphone as well, don’t forget that the iPhone 12 mini is currently seeing a rare $300 discount ahead of next month’s Apple keynote. As someone who was once a skeptic about the 12 mini, I can attest to just how great this tiny smartphone is. It’s really not all that small, as it packs a large display into a form factor the size of an iPhone SE.

SiriusXM Commander Touch Sattelite Radio Receiver features:

Dozens of satellite radio stations are at your fingertips with this SiriusXM Commander Touch SXVCT1 radio receiver, which features a vivid full-color touch-screen display for simple navigation and a host of tuning features to help you make the most of satellite radio.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

SiriusXM

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

iPhone 12 mini sees rare $300 discount ahead of next mo...
Save $80 on Acer’s all-new Chromebook Spin 713 with T...
Score the best price of the year on Apple Pencil 2 at $...
Best Buy combats Prime Day with its Bigger Deal Event s...
Best Buy ‘Beta’ tests new premium subscript...
Save up to $200 on CarPlay and Android Auto receivers f...
Harman Kardon Citation 100 delivers Google Assistant fo...
Best Buy and Amazon kick-off big Apple event sales ahea...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon’s #1 best-selling electric edger hits $93.50, more in New Green Deals

Power your campsite off-grid with this portable power station at $100 off, more in New Green Deals

Greenworks 12-inch string trimmer cuts without gas or oil at $117, more in New Green Deals

Hisense’s 75-inch 8K TV launches with 120Hz refresh rate, ability to upscale content, more

New lows

LEGO’s Art Mosaics are down to new Amazon lows: Iron Man, Andy Warhol, more from $100

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Coloring Book, ProCam X, Cubasis 3, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save now

Apple’s 32-inch Nano-Texture Pro Display XDR falls to a new all-time low at $575 off

$575 off Learn More
Sitewide savings

mophie 2-day sitewide flash sale goes live with 25% off MagSafe gear, iPad keyboard, more

25% off Learn More