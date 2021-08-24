Learn to solder with these handy wood and iron kits starting at just $10 (Up to 61% off)

Jaykuton (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its Variable Temperature Soldering Iron Kit for $9.99 Prime shipped when you apply coupon code FRCQZK5P at checkout. Doing so will take a staggering 61% off the usual fare, and mark the best price we’ve tracked. If you’ve been looking to pick up a new skill, soldering is a great way to go. It can be used for everything from PC building to welding and sculpting, and Vastar’s soldering iron kit can also be used on wood thanks to the adjustable temperature. It features a rapid-heating iron for temperatures between 554 and 842 degrees Fahrenheit, with two adjustable clamps to keep your projects in place. Currently rated 3.9/5 stars. We’re tracking a slew of other soldering kit deals below, so hit the jump and be sure to clip the on-page coupon where applicable to make the most of today’s savings.

Other notable soldering iron deals:

If you’re an avid DIYer, then you’ll love our handy tools guide. Just today, we’re already tracking deals on SKIL’s 20V brushless oscillating tool for 25% off, and the Bosch 65-piece drilling and driving set back at the 2021 low of $20. So whether you’re a longtime handyman or looking to pick up some new skills, it’s a great place to reference for all kinds of toolbox upgrades.

Vastar’s Variable Temperature Soldering Iron features:

The temperature range of 20W is 554-608°F (290-320°C), and the temperature range of 40W is 788-842°F (420-450°C), different powers and different working temperatures can meet your different soldering needs. Adjustable metal clamps can firmly fix objects, and can adjust a comfortable angle for work, freeing your hands and making your work process smoother. There is a pull-out storage drawer behind the base, which can be used to place the small parts needed by the soldering work, and there is no need to worry about the loss of parts.

