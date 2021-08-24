Walker’s #1 best-selling ‘Razor Slim’ earmuffs offer up to 89dB protection at lows from $14.50

-
31% off From $14.48

Amazon currently offers Walker’s Electric Razor Slim Ear Muffs in Black for $27.44 shipped. Normally going for around $40, today’s discount takes a solid 31% off and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked in over a year. Designed for hunters and shooters of all skill levels, Walker’s Razor Slim electric muffs employ active noise cancellation with its internal dual microphone array. That way, you can protect your ears from up to 89dB of sound with a reaction time of 0.2 seconds. And as the name implies, the ‘Razer Slim’ form-factor is foldable and compact for easy travel. Over 12,000 customers have left these #1 best-sellers with an average of 4.8/5 stars. Hit the jump to keep reading.

If you can get away without the active noise cancellation, these passive protective earmuffs from Walker are only $20, and other colorways start at just $14.48 – saving you a whopping 28% and marking a new Amazon low. You’ll still find the razor slim design on these, with up to 26dB of noise protection. Still quite the popular choice, these earmuffs have been also rated 4.8/5 stars from over 4,000 satisfied shoppers.

If you’re enjoying some time at the range or in the bluff this summer, this Coleman Propane Party Grill could offer the perfect way to unwind afterward. Starting at $38, it packs over 8,000 BTUs of cooking power and a portable design that makes it great for cookouts and tailgating. You can find even more deals like these in our home goods guide, so take a look for more ways to enjoy the summer weather while it lasts.

Walker Razor Electric Muff features:

  • Razor ultra-thin rubberized cups
  • Two Omni directional microphones
  • Provides sound activated protection over 89 dB at 0.02 reaction time
  • Noise reduction rating of 23dB
  • Operates on 2 ‘AAA’ batteries- Included

