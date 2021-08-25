Amazon offers adidas Originals National Backpack for $30 shipped (Reg. $48), more

-
AmazonFashion
Reg. $47 $30

Amazon is currently offering the adidas Originals National Backpack in burgandy for $30.36 shipped. Regularly this backpack is priced at $48 and today’s rate is the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. This backpack features a water-resistant fabric and it can easily fit your 15-inch MacBook. The shoulder straps are cushioned for added comfort and feature an array of pockets to organize your belongings. This style is perfect for heading back to school or traveling alike. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 1,300 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal for back to school is the adidas Santiago Insulated Lunch Bag that’s currently marked down to $15.99 in Pink. This lunch bag is regularly priced at $21 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. The insulated design helps to keep your food hot or cold for hours and the top grab handle adds convienience. Rated 4.8/5 stars with over 5,000 positive reviews.

Finally, you will want to check out the adidas Members Event that’s offering 33% off sitewide including best-selling sneakers.

adidas Originals National Backpack features:

  • 18″ shoulder drop
  • Clean with damp cloth as necessary
  • Spacious main compartment with zippered organization pocket.
  • Laptop and separate tablet sleeve with protective soft lining.
  • Water-resistant base fabric.
  • Woven patch with adidas branding.
  • Padded shoulder straps

