Amazon knocks 30% off cloud-ready smart reusable Rocketbooks from $24.50 today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Rocketbook Fusion Notebooks. You can score the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook in executive size for $24.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It also within $0.20 of the Amazon all-time low. Alongside the included Pilot Frixion pen, this notebook can be wiped clean with the included cloth after beaming your hand-written notes to the cloud (Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, more). Its 42-pages are split between seven different styles, including goal setting, note-taking, sketching, and more, plus it carries a 4+ star rating from over 34,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If you’re not interested in the smart features here, you can score one of Amazon’s vintage-style notebooks for $9 Prime shipped. The pages don’t wipe clean and there’s no cloud support here, but it is a nice hardcover notebook with elastic strap closure with 4+ star ratings from over 29,000 Amazon customers.

Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Rocketbook sale as well for additional colors, sizes, and more starting from $24.50 Prime shipped right here.

Some of this morning’s other highlight deals include the DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal, a big-time Steep and Cheap sale, and $50 off the Google Nest Learning Thermostat.

More on the Rocketbook Fusion:

No more wasting paper – this 42 page notebook has 7 different page styles for planning, listing, goal setting, note-taking, sketching, and sharing big ideas

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages – just wipe clean with a damp cloth to start over

