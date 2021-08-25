Amazon knocks 30% off cloud-ready smart reusable Rocketbooks from $24.50 today

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Rocketbook Fusion Notebooks. You can score the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook in executive size for $24.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $35, this is 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It also within $0.20 of the Amazon all-time low. Alongside the included Pilot Frixion pen, this notebook can be wiped clean with the included cloth after beaming your hand-written notes to the cloud (Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, more). Its 42-pages are split between seven different styles, including goal setting, note-taking, sketching, and more, plus it carries a 4+ star rating from over 34,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.
If you’re not interested in the smart features here, you can score one of Amazon’s vintage-style notebooks for $9 Prime shipped. The pages don’t wipe clean and there’s no cloud support here, but it is a nice hardcover notebook with elastic strap closure with 4+ star ratings from over 29,000 Amazon customers.
Just be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Rocketbook sale as well for additional colors, sizes, and more starting from $24.50 Prime shipped right here.
Some of this morning’s other highlight deals include the DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal, a big-time Steep and Cheap sale, and $50 off the Google Nest Learning Thermostat.
More on the Rocketbook Fusion:
- No more wasting paper – this 42 page notebook has 7 different page styles for planning, listing, goal setting, note-taking, sketching, and sharing big ideas
- Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android
- Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages – just wipe clean with a damp cloth to start over
