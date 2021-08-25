Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Earth Atlantis, Peppa Pig, flocks, ReadKit, more

It is Wednesday morning and that means it’s time for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. This morning saw a huge deal hit on Apple’s 24-inch M1 iMac (new all-time low) alongside up to $575 off its 32-inch Nano-Texture Pro Display XDR and these rare iPhone 12 mini deals, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Earth Atlantis, Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds, Peppa Pig: Holiday, flocks, ReadKit, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s Best iOS App Deals

iOS Universal: LitLines 3 – Caption Ideas: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Stream Music Player: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Thunderspace Rain Sleep Sounds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Peppa Pig: Holiday: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Earth Atlantis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: flocks: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: ReadKit: Read Later and RSS: $4 (Reg. $14)

Mac: Pro Paint – Filter, Image and Photo Editor: $1 (Reg. $10)

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

iOS Universal: Draw Rider Plus: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Drop Flop!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+ Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Inspire Pro: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Cubasis 3: $25 (Reg. $50)

iOS Universal: Away ~ Nature Sounds to Sleep: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

More on Earth Atlantis:

Earth Atlantis is a side-scrolling shooter with an original “Monster-Hunting” gameplay. Search and hunt down dreadful sea monsters and explore the post-apocalyptic underwater world. Unlock multiple ships with special weapons and abilities for your journey and become a legendary hunter!

