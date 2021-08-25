Cooking magazine subs from $4/yr.: Bon Appetit, Cook’s Illustrated, more (85% off)

-
Mediadiscountmags
85% off From $4

DiscountMags is now offering some great deals on cooking magazines including a year of Bon Appetit for just $4. DiscountMags offers free shipping every month and will never charge sales or auto-renew your subscription on you. Regularly as much as $30, like it currently fetches at Amazon, today’s deal is $1 below the usual weekend pricing, well under the next best price and the lowest we can find. This is a great chance to score some easy remote gifts for the home chefs in your life or just to refresh your subscription at rock-bottom pricing. Head below for more details. 

Alongside titles like Cook’s illustrated, Entrepreneur, and more, today’s offer on Bon Appetit is matching the lowest we have tracked this year outside of larger bundle offers. It “focuses on what’s now in the world of food, drink and entertaining” including cooking tips and tricks, new recipes, dinner advice, and everything else foodies will be interested in. Browse through the rest of the cooking magazines and mid-week deals right here

Once your cooking magazine subscriptions are secured, head over to our media hub to fill out your weekend movie watching library including the latest iTunes sale from $1. Just make sure you browse through our August 2021 Reading List and to scoop up your Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies as well. 

More on Bon Appetit:

Bon Appétit focuses on what’s “now” in the world of food, drink and entertaining. Each issue is filled with valuable cooking tips, tricks and most of all, recipes. Enjoy great menus, cozy dinners and advice from some of the best writers in food. Don’t miss out — Subscribe Today! Bon Appétit readers are passionate about food and the stories that follow. Get ready to adventure beyond your kitchen, and into the world of food.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

discountmags

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple launches $8 or less back to school movie sale + t...
VUDU discounts nearly 200 HD and 4K movies to just $5 e...
Apple discounts iconic film bundles to $20 or less just...
Stream three months of EPIX and watch your favorite mov...
Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
Bundle Amazon Music with 6-months of Disney+ from just ...
Apple launches $10 or less 90s movie summer blockbuster...
Apple’s latest weekend $8 or less movie sale also fea...
Show More Comments

Related

CASETiFY returns for new Coca-Cola collection packed with retro iPhone 12 cases, more

New low

Score two InnoGear solar outdoor LED spotlights for just $9 each with this promo

$18 Learn More
Reg. $75

Refresh your office with Sauder’s North Avenue Desk at $59.50 shipped (Reg. $75)

$59.50 Learn More
25% off

Essentially free store credit: Chewy, Jiffy Lube, Chipotle, GameStop, more gift cards from $12

From $12 Learn More
Save $42

Walker Edison’s Modern Dark Walnut TV Stand upholds a 65-inch TV for $223 (Save $42)

$223 Learn More
70% off

Just $15 will score you Lenovo’s true wireless earbuds at a new all-time low (70% off)

$15 Learn More
Save 21%

Prepare for falling leaves with Greenworks electric leaf blowers from $100 (Save 21%)

$100 Learn More

Latest LG UltraGear monitor targets smooth gameplay with a 240Hz refresh rate, more