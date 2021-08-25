Cooking magazine subs from $4/yr.: Bon Appetit, Cook’s Illustrated, more (85% off)

DiscountMags is now offering some great deals on cooking magazines including a year of Bon Appetit for just $4. DiscountMags offers free shipping every month and will never charge sales or auto-renew your subscription on you. Regularly as much as $30, like it currently fetches at Amazon, today’s deal is $1 below the usual weekend pricing, well under the next best price and the lowest we can find. This is a great chance to score some easy remote gifts for the home chefs in your life or just to refresh your subscription at rock-bottom pricing. Head below for more details.

Alongside titles like Cook’s illustrated, Entrepreneur, and more, today’s offer on Bon Appetit is matching the lowest we have tracked this year outside of larger bundle offers. It “focuses on what’s now in the world of food, drink and entertaining” including cooking tips and tricks, new recipes, dinner advice, and everything else foodies will be interested in. Browse through the rest of the cooking magazines and mid-week deals right here.

Once your cooking magazine subscriptions are secured, head over to our media hub to fill out your weekend movie watching library including the latest iTunes sale from $1. Just make sure you browse through our August 2021 Reading List and to scoop up your Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies as well.

More on Bon Appetit:

Bon Appétit focuses on what’s “now” in the world of food, drink and entertaining. Each issue is filled with valuable cooking tips, tricks and most of all, recipes. Enjoy great menus, cozy dinners and advice from some of the best writers in food. Don’t miss out — Subscribe Today! Bon Appétit readers are passionate about food and the stories that follow. Get ready to adventure beyond your kitchen, and into the world of food.

