EVGA’s Z15 keyboard boasts hot-swappable linear switches at low of $50 (62% off)

Amazon is offering the EVGA Z15 Mechanical Keyboard with Hot Swappable Linear Switches for $49.99 shipped. This regularly goes for $130, with today’s massive $80 discount matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Sporting the Kailh Speed Silver Switches, EVGA’s Z15 keyboard is designed for ultra-fast gameplay with silent, linear keystrokes and a 4MHz Cortex-M33 microprocessor. But if you’re not in love with the included switches, you can swap them out for your own. You’ll also find per-key RGB backlighting here, alongside dedicated macro keys, a volume wheel, and a magnetic wrist rest. Currently rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump to keep reading.

Though if you’d rather go with something more budget-friendly, Redragon’s K551 keyboard is always a popular choice for $29. This one rocks some linear Cherry MX switches, with a splash- and dust-proof design. And while it doesn’t come decked out with per-key backlighting, there’s bound to be something worthwhile among the 19 included lighting options. Over 4,100 gamers have left it with an average of 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for a total battlestation overhaul? We’re tracking quite a few deals that might be able to help. If you’re opting for the DIY route, then head over to our roundup of Corsair’s RAM kits, cases, and more starting at just $30. Otheriwse, you can update your whole console with ABS Master RTX 3060 gaming desktop and more up to $150 off.

More on the EVGA Z15 Mechanical Keyboard:

Hot Swappable with Kailh Speed Bronze Switches

Per key RGB Lighting

32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 core USB microprocessor supporting 4,000Hz report rate

Dedicated Volume Scroll Wheel, and Multimedia Keys

Magnetic Palm rest

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!