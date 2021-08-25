EVGA’s Z15 keyboard boasts hot-swappable linear switches at low of $50 (62% off)

-
Amazon
Save $80 $50

Amazon is offering the EVGA Z15 Mechanical Keyboard with Hot Swappable Linear Switches for $49.99 shipped. This regularly goes for $130, with today’s massive $80 discount matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Sporting the Kailh Speed Silver Switches, EVGA’s Z15 keyboard is designed for ultra-fast gameplay with silent, linear keystrokes and a 4MHz Cortex-M33 microprocessor. But if you’re not in love with the included switches, you can swap them out for your own. You’ll also find per-key RGB backlighting here, alongside dedicated macro keys, a volume wheel, and a magnetic wrist rest. Currently rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump to keep reading.

Though if you’d rather go with something more budget-friendly, Redragon’s K551 keyboard is always a popular choice for $29. This one rocks some linear Cherry MX switches, with a splash- and dust-proof design. And while it doesn’t come decked out with per-key backlighting, there’s bound to be something worthwhile among the 19 included lighting options. Over 4,100 gamers have left it with an average of 4.4/5 stars.

Looking for a total battlestation overhaul? We’re tracking quite a few deals that might be able to help. If you’re opting for the DIY route, then head over to our roundup of Corsair’s RAM kits, cases, and more starting at just $30. Otheriwse, you can update your whole console with ABS Master RTX 3060 gaming desktop and more up to $150 off.

More on the EVGA Z15 Mechanical Keyboard:

  • Hot Swappable with Kailh Speed Bronze Switches
  • Per key RGB Lighting
  • 32-bit Arm Cortex-M33 core USB microprocessor supporting 4,000Hz report rate
  • Dedicated Volume Scroll Wheel, and Multimedia Keys
  • Magnetic Palm rest

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

About the Author

From nachos to ratatouille, to highly-rated shredder ca...
MICROJIG’s ZEROPLAY miter bar double pack lets yo...
This 27-inch Dual Monitor Mount elevates your office fo...
Score two InnoGear solar outdoor LED spotlights for jus...
Refresh your office with Sauder’s North Avenue De...
Walker Edison’s Modern Dark Walnut TV Stand uphol...
Prepare for falling leaves with Greenworks electric lea...
Building a gaming PC? Save on CORSAIR cases, RAM kits, ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 26%

Cooler Master’s SK622 Bluetooth mechanical keyboard returns to all-time low of $70

$70 Learn More
40% off

From nachos to ratatouille, to highly-rated shredder can do it all at low of $16 (40% off)

$16 Learn More
2021 low

MICROJIG’s ZEROPLAY miter bar double pack lets you finally build a table saw sled for $25

$25 Learn More
47% off

This 27-inch Dual Monitor Mount elevates your office for only $16 (Save 47%)

$16 Learn More

CASETiFY returns for new Coca-Cola collection packed with retro iPhone 12 cases, more

New low

Score two InnoGear solar outdoor LED spotlights for just $9 each with this promo

$18 Learn More
Reg. $75

Refresh your office with Sauder’s North Avenue Desk at $59.50 shipped (Reg. $75)

$59.50 Learn More
25% off

Essentially free store credit: Chewy, Jiffy Lube, Chipotle, GameStop, more gift cards from $12

From $12 Learn More