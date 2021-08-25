GAP’s Back to School Event takes up to 50% off sitewide, 40% off activewear + 30% off jeans

GAP takes up to 50% off back to school favorites, 40% off all activewear, and 30% off jeans. Prices are as marked. Plus, save an extra 10% off regular priced items with code YOURS at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Soft Wear Slim Jeans with Washwell for men. This style is currently marked down to $40 and originally sold for $80. These slim jeans are highly flattering as well as the dark wash design. The tapered hem can easily be rolled for a fashionable look and the material is stretch-infused for added comfort as well as mobility. The dark wash can also easily be dressed up or down with boots, sneakers, dress shoes, and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from GAP customers. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

