Microsoft’s Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller just dropped to $163.50 at Amazon (Reg. $180)

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller for $163.68 shipped. Also on sale at Best Buy for $163.99. Regularly $180, like it still fetches from Microsoft, this is the lowest price we can find on the pro Xbox controller and comes within a few bucks of our previous mention. Compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows 10, this is a great way to bring a customizable gamepad to your setup with up to 40-hours of continuous playtime per charge. It supports Xbox wireless, Bluetooth, and a wired USB-C connections alongside its interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes. From there, you’ll find “limitless customization and exclusive configuration options with the Xbox Accessories app.” Rated 4+ stars from over 21,000 Amazon customers and you can learn more about what it has in-store via our hands-on video review. Additional details below.

Don’t need the pro features? Scoop up a standard edition Microsoft Xbox controller from $59 shipped on Amazon or a PowerA Spectra Infinity Enhanced gamepad with LED control from $45 for couch co-op and more.

You’ll also want to dive into our coverage of yesterday’s Xbox Gamescom showcase for details on 2021 releases as well as the new translucent yellow Forza Horizon 5 Xbox wireless gamepad. It also appears as through the official Halo Infinite release date has been set for early December and you can get all of the details on that right here.

Plus, you’ll find all of today’s best game deals in the usual place alongside details on the upcoming Xbox console cloud gaming launch.

More on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller:

Play like a pro with the all new Xbox elite wireless controller series 2

Tailor the controller with new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes

Experience limitless customization and exclusive configuration options with the Xbox Accessories app

Stay in the game for longer with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life. Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB C cable to play across your Xbox 1 and Windows 10 devices

Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox 1, Windows 10

