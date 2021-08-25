Monoprice’s STITCH Smart Wi-Fi RGB Light Bulb with voice commands now just $6 (50% off)

Monoprice is now offering its STITCH Smart Wi-Fi RGB Light Bulb for $6 shipped. Regularly $12, this is a solid 50% price drop and the lowest price we can find. They sell for a bloated $13+ at Amazon right now for comparison. With no hub-required, this affordable A19 E26 bulb is a great way to add some app-controlled smart lighting to your space with more than 16 million color options. Using your existing Wi-Fi connection and compatible devices, it can also be controlled with voice commands via Google Assistant and Alexa alongside up to 800 lumens of brightness. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon’s under $6 smart bulb section will highlight how notable today’s lead deal really is. There are a couple options for less, but none from brands we have much experience with or those that just aren’t nearly as feature-rich as the Monoprice option above. Needless to say, if you’re looking for an affordable hub-free smart bulb, today’s lead is certainly worth a consideration.

Over in our smart home hub you’ll find even more deals to make your space more intelligent including this morning’s price drops on Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock Essential and the Google Nest Learning Thermostat as well as offers on Anker’s Eufy 2K Video Doorbell and Govee’s new Allure RGBIC Ground Lights, among much more.

More on the Monoprice STITCH Smart Wi-Fi RGB Light Bulb:

Powered by STITCH , the Smart Wi‑Fi® RGB Light Bulb allows you to remotely control the brightness and customize the color of your home’s lighting. The free STITCH app for iOS® and Android devices uses your home’s existing Wi‑Fi network to communicate with the bulb, so you won’t need any separate mesh network hubs or controllers.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!