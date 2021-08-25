Nike Clearance Event at Kohls offers hundreds of styles up to 75% off from $15

-
75% off from $15

Kohl’s is offering up to 75% off over 300 Nike styles during its Clearance Event. Prices are as marked. Update your activewear for back to school with deals on shoes, apparel, and accessories from $15. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. For men, the Woven Players Jacket is a perfect lightweight layer to transition into fall weather. It’s currently marked down to just $20, which is $60 off the original rate. This jacket is available in two color options that are also on-trend for the fall season and the mesh lining adds ventilation. It’s also machine washable to stay looking nice for years and has large zippered pockets to store essentials. Hit the jump to find additional deals today or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

