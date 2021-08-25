Bring home a robotic vacuum via today’s Gold Box from just $114 shipped (Up to 42% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official Coredy Amazon storefront is offering up to 42% off a range of its robotic vacuums. While you’ll find a number of higher-end options in the sale, one standout that brings robotic vacuuming home in the sub $120 category is the Coredy R300 Robot Vacuum Cleaner at $113.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $159 or so, this is a 2021 Amazon low and the best price we can find find at $45 off the going rate. It provides 1400Pa of suction power as well as a 2.7-inch slim design that allows it slide right under your furniture. The 110 minute runtime is complemented by auto-return charging to the included dock alongside obstacle and drop avoidance detection for a simple, affordable, and autonomous cleaning experience. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,300 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

While there are some no-name vacs for less, the best options in the $100 to $150 price range usually fall to the ILIFE models, which are currently starting at $130, or about $7 above today’s lead deal. While they are generally a little more intelligent, today’s lead deal is clearly among the least expensive options out there right now. 

You can browse through the rest of the higher-end Coredy robotic vacuum deals in today’s Gold Box right here and be sure to check out some of the ongoing Anker models on sale below as well:

We also still have a series of notable offers on high-tech iRobot models at up to $500 off as well as a host of Dyson deals to join today’s offer on Roborock’s latest H7 cordless stick vacuum

More on the Coredy R300 Robot Vacuum Cleaner:

  • Robot Vacuum and Mop: R300 robot vacuum cleaner increase vacuum power with 1400Pa of suction. Four optional modes to meet different cleaning needs: Auto cleaning/Edge cleaning/Spot cleaning/Low noise cleaning. Supports wet/dry mopping on hard surface floors, provide thoroughly and impeccable clean. (400ML WATER TANK SOLD SEPARATELY)
  • Powerful but Slim: Powerful inhale motor suction vacuum combines with 27 degrees dual edge side brushes get into every nook and cranny effectively suck in hair, pet fur, animal dander, ideal for homes with dog, cat, and other furry friends. 2.7inch super slim design glides under and around beds, sofas, and

