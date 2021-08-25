It’s time to ditch your console: ABS Master RTX 3060 gaming desktop hits $1,300, more

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the ABS Master Gaming PC with 4.1GHz/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 for $1,299.99 shipped. For comparison, today’s deal saves $100 from its list price, beats our last RTX 3060 mention by $100, and is the second-best price that we’ve tracked. If you’ve been on the hunt for an RTX 30-series computer, but the recent sales were outside of your reach at $2,000 or more, then this is your chance. With an RTX 3060, you’ll net 12GB of VRAM, compatibility with DLSS and ray tracing, and plenty of gaming power to boot. The unlocked i5 processor is ready to handle anything you throw at it, and with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, there’s plenty to like here. Whether you’re upgrading or just getting started with PC gaming, this desktop will handle most titles at 1080p 60FPS with many titles easily reaching 120FPS or more. Rated 4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also available as part of Newegg’s ShellShocker Deals of the Day is iBUYPOWER’s 3.6GHz i3/8GB/1TB/GT 710 Gaming Desktop at $449.99 shipped. This is a $150 discount and marks one of the lowest gaming PC prices that we’ve tracked. Sure, the GT 710 won’t win any contests for the highest FPS in modern titles, but it’s a great starter machine if you’re just beginning to explore the realms of gaming with Minecraft, CS:GO, and other similar titles.

If you’re wanting to leverage faster storage, check out this sale that we found on Sabrent’s 5,000MB/s internal M.2 NVMe SSDs with up to $100 off. Pricing starts at $76.50 and there are a few different options to choose from, so check out our previous coverage to learn more. Also, don’t forget about the CORSAIR sale that just went live. It features cases, RAM kits, coolers, and much more from $30.

More on the ABS Master Gaming PC:

Enjoy epic gaming experience and immersive multimedia entertainment with this ABS Master Gaming PC. Thanks to the 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and GeForce RTX 3060 graphics, this PC offers you outstanding gaming performance with ultra-realistic visual. While the side panel of this PC shows a clear and attractive view of the high-end system components being bathed in RGB lighting.

