Tribit’s new StormBox Pro Bluetooth Speaker returns to low of $102, more from $30

Tribit’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting a selection of its portable Bluetooth speakers headlined by its new StormBox Pro for $101.99 shipped. Marking still one of the first notable discounts, you’re looking at a match for the all-time low at $18 off the going rate. Having just launched earlier this summer, Tribit’s latest speaker arrives as its most capable release yet. Sporting an IP67 waterproof fabric design, this StormBox Pro can serenade you for 24 hours before needing to be recharged via its USB-C port. Plus, there’s an integrated handle and adjustable bass controls to really get the party going over the next few months. Over 390 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and we called it “summer’s most value-packed speaker” in our hands-on review. Head below for more from $30.

Other notable Tribit speaker discounts:

If you’d prefer to bring home a speaker of the smart variety, we’re still tracking a discount that went live this morning on Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential. With built-in Google Assistant, this nightstand upgrade is down to $30 from its usual $49 going rate.

Tribit StormBox Pro Speaker features:

Whatever you know about Bluetooth speakers, it’s time to redefine what’s possible. From its stylish yet durable design to the incredible value for the money, there are plenty of reasons to pay attention to this newcomer. Ready for the beach or the pool? No need to break a sweat, because the IP67 water-resistant rating will protect from splashes and beach-time fun.

