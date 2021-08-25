Under Armour takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $15 + 25% off backpacks

-
FashionUnder Armour
50% off 25% off

Under Armour Outlet offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles including 25% off backpacks. Prices are as marked. UA Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Hustle 5.0 Backpack that’s marked down to $41 and originally sold for $55. This is a fantastic option for back to school, traveling, or commuting to the office. It has a padded 15-inch MacBook sleeve and a bottom shoe compartment, which is great for gym trips or after school activities. The exterior features a water-resistant barrier and the shoulders are cushioned to promote comfort. This is available in nine fun color options and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Under Armour

About the Author

The North Face, Merrell, Columbia, more extra 20% off f...
Best new perfume for fall 2021: GUCCI, Marc Jacobs, mor...
Dockers Semi-Annual Factory Event takes up to 75% off w...
Banana Republic Factory Pre-Fall Event takes up to 50% ...
Foot Locker offers up to 50% off + extra 20% off orders...
adidas Members Week Sale takes 33% off everything sitew...
Eddie Bauer Fall Must-Have sale offers up to 55% off + ...
J.Crew releases new sneakers for fall in collaboration ...
Show More Comments

Related

25% off

Nike, adidas, ASICS, more up to extra 25% off during Eastbay Flash Sale

from $60 Learn More
68% off

Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Switch case hits Amazon low at $8 (68% off) + more from $16

$8 Learn More
Reg. $49

Bring Lenovo’s Assistant-powered Smart Clock Essential to your nightstand at $30 (Reg. $49)

$30 Learn More
30% off

Amazon knocks 30% off cloud-ready smart reusable Rocketbooks from $24.50 today

$24.50+ Learn More
Save $203

Save up to $203 on LG gaming monitors, UltraWides, 4K displays, more from $249

From $249 Learn More
Reg. $249

Google Nest Learning Thermostat gets you ready for winter weather at $199 (Save $50)

$199 Learn More
extra 20% off

The North Face, Merrell, Columbia, more extra 20% off from $10 at Steep and Cheap

from $10 Learn More
Second best

DJI OM 4 Smartphone Gimbal magnetically locks your iPhone into place at $129

$129 Learn More