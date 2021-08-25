Under Armour takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $15 + 25% off backpacks

Under Armour Outlet offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles including 25% off backpacks. Prices are as marked. UA Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Hustle 5.0 Backpack that’s marked down to $41 and originally sold for $55. This is a fantastic option for back to school, traveling, or commuting to the office. It has a padded 15-inch MacBook sleeve and a bottom shoe compartment, which is great for gym trips or after school activities. The exterior features a water-resistant barrier and the shoulders are cushioned to promote comfort. This is available in nine fun color options and it’s rated 4.7/5 stars from Under Armour customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

