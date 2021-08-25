This 27-inch Dual Monitor Mount elevates your office for only $16 (Save 47%)

X-mount (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its 27-inch Dual Monitor Mount for $15.99 Prime shipped when you use code 6T3EZZKK at checkout. This usually goes for $30, though currently listed at $32, with today’s 47% discount falling just $1 short of the all-time low. Compatible with monitors between 13- and 27-inches, X-Mount’s dual monitor stand delivers 180-degrees of swivel, 90-degrees of tilt, and a full 360-degree rotation to find the perfect angle for your monitors. It uses a simple C-clamp to secure to your desk, elevating your monitors 16-inches for more ergonomic viewing. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars from over 300 customers. Head below for more.

Is 16-inches a little high up for your desk? No worries, just take a look at this Wali monitor riser for only $9.59 Prime shipped. After you clip the on-page coupon, you’ll take 20% off the usual fare for one of the best prices we’ve tracked on this model. While it only has room for a single monitor, this adjustable stand can lift it up to 5.5-inches off the desk, and create some extra storage space for your keyboard or other peripherals. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Speaking of keyboards, you won’t want to miss out on EVGA’s Z15 mechanical keyboard at an all-time low of $50. That’s down a massive 62% from the usual fare, so if you’ve been in the market for a reliable high-speed keyboard, this is one of the best prices around. Plus, it features hot-swappable switches, so you can always mix and match if your preferences change down the line.

More on X-Mount’s 27-inch Dual Monitor Stand:

UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY: Dual monitor mount fits most 13″- 27″ computer monitors that have VESA hole pattern of 50x50mm and 100x100mm from different brands. Each arm safely holds up to 17.6lbs.

FULL ARTICULATION: Dual Monitor Stand is height adjustable along the center pole. The arm offers +/-90° swivel, +/-45° tilt，360° rotation, support both landscape or portrait orientation. All these will elevate your monitor to a better viewing angle.

2 INSTALLATION OPTINOS：C-clamp fits desk without a hole (desk thickness up to 3.35”) or grommet base fits desks up to 2.2” in thickness.

