Amazon now offering up to 50% off its dog and cat treats, food, more from $3 Prime shipped

Amazon has now launched a brand new sale on its in-house Wag and Kitzy pet food, treats, and more. While the event landing page says everything is up to 40% off, with the Subscribe & Save price drop on top of some lower-than-usual markdowns, you’re really looking at closer to 50% or more here from some of the best prices we have tracked. Just remember to cancel your subscription after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. The deals start from just $3 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 across the board. You can find more details on Amazon’s in-house pet food right here and our top picks from the sale down below.

Amazon pet food/treats sale:

***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages below, as detailed above, to redeem the lowest possible prices.

Here’s more details on the Wag Amazon dog food lineup as well as how you can leverage the overall value to save loads of cash all year long. Then dig into today’s BarkBox Space Jam dog toys and treats subscription box deals from $26.50 in today’s Gold Box.

More on Wag Training Treats for Dogs:

Small treats for bite-sized rewards during training

American chicken is the #1 ingredient

No added corn, soy or wheat; No added colors or artificial flavors

Soft, chewy texture with wag-worthy chicken flavor

Made in the USA with the finest ingredients from around the world

1-pound bag of dog treats in a resealable pouch

