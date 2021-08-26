Amazon offers fall sweaters from $25 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Saodimalusu via Amazon is offering fall sweaters from $25 Prime shipped. One of the most notable styles is the Turtleneck Oversized Batwing Long-Sleeve Sweater that’s marked down to $28.70. To compare, this sweater is regularly priced $36 and today’s rate is an Amazon all-time low. This style is very on-trend for the fall season and it comes in an array of fun color options. The turtleneck design will help to keep you warm and it’s versatile to dress with leggings or jeans alike. Rated 4.3/5 stars with over 7,000 positive reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find even more deals today.

Another notable deal from this event is the Lovaru Boho Open Front Colorblock Cardigan that’s marked down to $24.98. For comparison, this cardigan is regularly priced at $34 and today’s rate is the lowest price we’ve seen in over three months. You can choose from 21 different color options and this is a perfect lightweight layer for transitioning into fall. It pairs nicely over dresses, t-shirts, tank tops, and more. With over 6,800 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Amazon customers.

Finally, you will want to check out the Woot Birkenstock Flash Sale that’s offering up to 25% off select styles from $38.

Saodimalusu Oversized Turtleneck Sweater features:

Made of soft, skin-friendly high quality knitted material, breathable and cozy to wear. Casual knit sweater for women to wear in cold morning, spring, fall or winter days.

Oversized knitted pullover features turtleneck/cowl neck, oversized baggy style, hip Length, pull on closure, batwing long sleeve, dropped shoulders, cable knit tops, solid plain color knitted blouse.

Slouchy knitwear easily match with leggings, jeans, shorts and skirts. Easily complete a trendy look. Enable you look modest and elegant.

With exquisite details, this chic warm sweaters are perfect for party, school, office, dating and other occasions.

