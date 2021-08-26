Amazon iHealth Gold Box up to 38% off: Non Contact Thermometer now just $10 + more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, the official iHealth Amazon storefront is offering up to 38% off its adult thermometers and blood pressure monitors. One standout is the iHealth PT2L Non-Contact Forehead Thermometer for Adults at $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model has been listed between $47 and $17 over the last year or so at Amazon with today’s offer being a new all-time low with at least 41% in savings. Supported by an LCD display and a color-coded fever indicator, it can take accurate temperature readings in just 1 second by hovering about “1.18 inches away from the center of the forehead.” Backed “by rigorous, medically validated testing,” it features simple one-button controls and runs on a pair of AAA batteries. Rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below. 

When it comes to non-contact options, today’s lead deal is already in the lowest-priced category there is. However, you can save a touch more with the Berrcom Infrared Forehead Thermometer at just under $8 Prime shipped. It’s not really as modern and elegant-looking but it will get the job done for a a little bit less. It also carries 4+ star ratings from over 28,000 Amazon customers. 

Just make sure you check out the rest of today’s iHealth Gold Box sale for deals on the brand’s Air Wireless Fingertip Pulse Oximeter and Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor with deals from $24 Prime shipped right here

Other great health and fitness-focused deals we have live right now are Etekcity’s HealthKit Bluetooth Smart Scales starting from $17 Prime shipped. Just be sure to dive into our fitness tracker deal hub for even more options including the first price drop on TicWatch E3

More on the iHealth PT2L Forehead Thermometer:

  • Instant, Accurate Results: Quickly measure temperatures in just 1 second. Get accurate readings with no-contact simply by holding the digital thermometer within 1.18 inches away from the center of the forehead and pressing a button.
  • Easy To Read: A bright LCD display with XL digits and a color-coded fever indicator let you understand the results at a glance. The backlit display allows easy reading-day and night.
  • Advanced Technology for Superior Performance: iHealth’s No-Touch Forehead thermometer is backed by rigorous, medically validated testing. The latest smart chip utilizes an optimized algorithm to ensure accurate results-faster, safer, and more reliably.

