This $18 USB-C rechargeable water flosser helps keep the dentist at bay (Save 30%)

-
AmazonDr.Meter
30% off $18

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 253,000+) via Amazon is offering the Dr. Meter USB-C Water Flosser for $18.19 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $8 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Having recently endured a painful trip to the dentist, I am now adamant about taking my dental hygiene to the next level. If you’re like me, flossing is a highly-recommended task that is too simple to overlook. Thankfully this gadget lets you easily add this task to your daily mouth care regimen without breaking the bank. It features an IPX7 waterproof design, 2000mAh battery, and USB-C charging. You’ll also get a variety of attachments that include standard, periodontal, and tongue scraper tips. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to also upgrade to Oral-B’s 3D White Action Power Toothbrush at $6 Prime shipped. Believe it or not, this highly-affordable solution is ready to polish “stains away with 14,000 strokes per minute.” With over 20,500 reviews, this unit is rated an impressive 4.6/5 stars.

Dr. Meter USB-C Water Flosser features:

Give yourself a healthy, radiant smile each day! In light of different expectations, this cordless dental irrigator allows users to choose from 4 flossing modes (normal, soft, pulse, and DIY). Keep the M button pressed in DIY mode until find your favored water pressure, then the teeth cleaner will remember and auto enter the same state once you reenter the DIY mode.

