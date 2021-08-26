HomePod mini sees rare discount to $89 shipped

Staples is offering Apple’s HomePod mini for $89 shipped. Down from $99, today’s rare savings beat our last new condition mention by $1 and come within $13 of the all-time low set by open-box/refurbished versions we’ve seen in the past. The HomePod mini is a great way to bring Siri, Apple Music, Thread support, and smart home control into your home. There’s a touchpad at the top that can play/pause your music, trigger Siri without using a hotword, and adjust the volume. You’ll also find Apple’s new U1 chip that allows for quick music handoff. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

If you’re not in Apple’s ecosystem, consider picking up the latest Amazon Echo Dot. It’s currently $45 at Amazon, which makes it a great budget-focused alternative to the HomePod mini above. Sure, you won’t find Siri, HomeKit, Thread, or the U1 chip, but in the end, Amazon’s Echo Dot does still work with Apple Music making it a versatile option for your smart home setup.

Don’t forget that Wemo Mini Smart Plug V3 is currently on sale. It works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, making it compatible with just about every smart home ecosystem there is. Pricing starts at $16.50 each, and you’ll find both single and multi-packs on sale today. Also, be sure to give our smart home guide a look for other great ways to save.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

