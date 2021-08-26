HyperX’s Alloy FPS Pro mechanical keyboard is great for compact setups at $50 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard for $49.99 shipped. Down $20 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked, though we haven’t seen it this low in over a year. If you’re still using an older keyboard with your gaming setup, it’s time to change that. This keyboard features a tenkeyless design that ditches the bulky number pad on the right for a more compact overall build. You’ll find Cherry MX mechanical switches here for a clicky and premium feel. Plus, with 100% anti-ghosting and N-key rollover, you’ll be able to type as fast as possible without worrying that the keyboard will fall behind and miss keystrokes. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Further expand your peripheral setup by opting instead for the Redragon gaming mouse. It’s available on Amazon for $18 Prime shipped, leaving you with a few bucks still after today’s lead deal. Sporting an 8000DPI sensor, this mouse is great for both precise and fast-paced movements. It also features RGB coloring, allowing it to fit into multiple setups with ease.

Don’t forget to swing by our PC gaming guide, which is where we put all discounts like today’s lead deal. Notably, CORSAIR is running a massive Amazon sale right now with cases, RAM kits, coolers, and more. Plus, PNY’s XLR8 SSDs are discounted from $140 with up to $120 off.

More on the HyperX Alloy FPS Pro:

Ultra minimalistic ten keyless (TKL) design ideal for FPS pro

Cherry MX mechanical key switches

Portable design with detachable cable

Game mode 100 per cent anti-ghosting and N key rollover functions

HyperX red backlit keys with dynamic lighting effects

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!