Apple’s latest unlocked iPhone SE hits one of its best prices at $313 (Refurb, Orig. $399)

-
AmazonApple
Orig. $399 $313
iphone se free

Amazon is offering multiple colors of Apple’s latest unlocked iPhone SE 64GB for $313 shipped in renewed premium condition with a 1-year warranty. Down from its $399 normal list price, today’s deal marks a rare discount on the unlocked model of the phone and an Amazon low at $86 off, as normally we see on-contract or prepaid sales. As Apple’s most budget-focused handset available right now, you’ll get a water-resistant design, built-in wireless charging, Touch ID, a 7.4-inch Retina display, and the A13 Bionic processor. There’s a 12MP sensor around back and a 7MP front-facing camera in tow, as well, letting you both capture memories and video call friends. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

You’ll absolutely want to keep your new iPhone protected. So, be sure to grab some tempered glass to keep the display from getting scratched. You’ll score three pieces of tempered glass designed specifically for the iPhone SE at just $7 Prime shipped, which is a bargain compared to replacing the display.

Don’t forget that the Apple Watch SE is now up to $59 off at new Amazon lows. This would be a great compliment to your new iPhone SE and allow you to take calls, respond to iMessages, track fitness, and more while on-the-go. Plus, it’s ready for watchOS 8 which is just around the corner.

iPhone SE features:

iPhone SE is the powerful 4.7-inch iPhone. Features A13 Bionic, one of the fastest chips in a smartphone, for incredible performance in apps, games, and photography. Portrait mode for studio-quality portraits and six lighting effects. Next-generation Smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows. Cinematic-quality 4K video. And all the advanced features of iOS. With long battery life and water resistance, it’s so much of the iPhone you love, in a not so big size.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Tessan’s 3-way smart Wi-Fi dimmer switch drops to...
This colorful solar outdoor light illuminates your pond...
Chamberlain’s latest MyQ smart garage remote down...
Amazon now offering up to 50% off its dog and cat treat...
This $18 USB-C rechargeable water flosser helps keep th...
NEOGEO’s Arcade Stick Pro console and controller ...
Skip the power of M1 with Apple’s prev-gen. 11-in...
Amazon’s #1 best-selling 24-piece bungee cord kit...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: M1 iMac up to $130 off, Apple TV Siri Remote $50, Google Pixel 4 hits $399, more

Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: amFilm iPhone 12/Pro Screen Protectors $9 (Save 20%), more

From $6 Learn More
60% off

Tessan’s 3-way smart Wi-Fi dimmer switch drops to just $12 at Amazon (New low, save 60%)

$12 Learn More
30% off

This colorful solar outdoor light illuminates your pond, garden, and more at $17.50 (Save 30%)

$17.50 Learn More
Reg. $40

Chamberlain’s latest MyQ smart garage remote down to $24 with bonus $40 credit (Save 20%)

$24 Learn More
50% off

Amazon now offering up to 50% off its dog and cat treats, food, more from $3 Prime shipped

From $3 Learn More
30% off

This $18 USB-C rechargeable water flosser helps keep the dentist at bay (Save 30%)

$18 Learn More

Spigen’s new AirPods Pro case delivers precision finding with room for an Apple AirTag