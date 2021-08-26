Apple’s latest unlocked iPhone SE hits one of its best prices at $313 (Refurb, Orig. $399)

Amazon is offering multiple colors of Apple’s latest unlocked iPhone SE 64GB for $313 shipped in renewed premium condition with a 1-year warranty. Down from its $399 normal list price, today’s deal marks a rare discount on the unlocked model of the phone and an Amazon low at $86 off, as normally we see on-contract or prepaid sales. As Apple’s most budget-focused handset available right now, you’ll get a water-resistant design, built-in wireless charging, Touch ID, a 7.4-inch Retina display, and the A13 Bionic processor. There’s a 12MP sensor around back and a 7MP front-facing camera in tow, as well, letting you both capture memories and video call friends. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

You’ll absolutely want to keep your new iPhone protected. So, be sure to grab some tempered glass to keep the display from getting scratched. You’ll score three pieces of tempered glass designed specifically for the iPhone SE at just $7 Prime shipped, which is a bargain compared to replacing the display.

Don’t forget that the Apple Watch SE is now up to $59 off at new Amazon lows. This would be a great compliment to your new iPhone SE and allow you to take calls, respond to iMessages, track fitness, and more while on-the-go. Plus, it’s ready for watchOS 8 which is just around the corner.

iPhone SE features:

iPhone SE is the powerful 4.7-inch iPhone. Features A13 Bionic, one of the fastest chips in a smartphone, for incredible performance in apps, games, and photography. Portrait mode for studio-quality portraits and six lighting effects. Next-generation Smart HDR for incredible detail across highlights and shadows. Cinematic-quality 4K video. And all the advanced features of iOS. With long battery life and water resistance, it’s so much of the iPhone you love, in a not so big size.

