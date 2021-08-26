Manage and monitor your remote connections on Mac with Remotix for $25 (Reg. $49)

If you need to access your desktop computer remotely, you need an app you can trust. Remotix is one of the best available on Mac, offering impressive performance and loads of great features. You can get it today for just $24.99 (Reg. $49) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From grabbing files to streaming media, there are many reasons why you might need to access your main computer remotely. You could even use remote desktop access to give tech support to your parents!

Whatever you want to achieve, Remotix will help you do it faster. Rated at 4.5 stars on the Mac App Store, this impressive app uses the NEAR protocol to provide hardware-accelerated, low-latency connections. Alternatively, you can connect via VNC, Apple Screen Sharing, or RDP.

You can easily store your connection credentials for multiple devices with Remotix. The app also lets you display multiple remote desktops at the same time, transfer files between devices, and monitor all your connections.

Because the monitoring features are proactive, you will receive a notification if there is any problem with a HDD, firewall, or battery.

To ensure no-one can secretly see your remote desktop, Remotix encrypts your connection. This means that every mouse movement and key press is secure.

It’s normally priced at $49, but you can get the Mac version of Remotix today for just $24.99 on a lifetime license covering up to three devices.

