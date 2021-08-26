Stock up on organic chocolate Orgain protein powder: 2.03-lbs. for $16.50 (Reg. $27)

Amazon is now offering the 2.03-pound container of Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder (Creamy Chocolate Fudge) at $16.58 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $27 or so, this is about 40% off the going rate, the lowest price we can find, within $1 of our Prime Day mention, and a perfect opportunity to replenish your stock. Easily among the most popular organic options out there, each serving includes 21-grams of plant-based protein (from peas, brown rice, and chia seeds). Plus, you’ll also find 6-grams of organic dietary fiber, 3-grams of net carbs, 0-grams of sugar, and 150 calories per serving. Prefect for pre- or post-workouts, it is “great for meal replacement, smoothie boosters, lean muscle building, muscle recovery,” and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 39,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if the organic mixture isn’t of importance to you, there are more affordable options out there. The 1-pound container of Pure Protein powder in chocolate or vanilla sells for $11 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from thousands. It contains even more protein at 25-grams per serving, albeit with slightly more sugar than the Orgain option above.

Once your organic protein has been secured, swing by our sports/fitness hub for even more deals. Just make sure you check out this morning’s new Amazon lows on Apple Watch SE and everything else in our fitness tracker guide including TicWatch E3, the Amazfit GTS 2, and Etekcity’s HealthKit Bluetooth Smart Scales to aid in your fitness journey. We also still have the first notable discount pro the new Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker at $130 shipped right here.

More on the Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder:

New look and label, same great product! Includes 1 (2.03 Lb) Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder, Creamy Chocolate Fudge

21 grams of organic plant based protein (pea, brown rice, chia seeds), 2 grams of organic dietary fiber, low net carbs, 0 grams of added sugar, 150 calories per serving

Mix with water, milk, or your favorite protein shake recipe for a quick breakfast or snack drink. Use when bakin grams to give your cakes, muffins, brownies, or cookies a protein and energy boost

