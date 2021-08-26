Save $400 on Skytech’s RTX 3070 gaming desktop + Battlefield 2042 bundle

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering Skytech Chronos Gaming Desktop with 3.6GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 for $1,899.99 shipped. Down $400 from its list price, today’s deal saves an additional $100 over our previous RTX 3070 desktop sale, marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Today’s deal also comes bundled with Battlefield 2042 for FREE. You’ll find more than enough power here to play just about any game at 1440p 60FPS+. The RTX 3070 delivers 8GB of VRAM and support for NVIDIA DLSS, making this desktop the perfect gaming computer whether you’re upgrading or just getting started. Of course, you’ll also find 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM as well as 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage. Rated 5/5 stars. Head below for more discounts.

If you can’t drop nearly $2,000 on a desktop, check out the ASUS TUF F17 Gaming Laptop. Shipping with a 10th Generation i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, you’ll also find the GTX 1650 Ti graphics card here as well, which makes it a capable gaming machine too. Sure, you won’t get an upgradable desktop or RTX 3070, but at $850, this is a great alternative for those looking for a powerful machine at a lower cost.

Don’t forget to swing by our PC gaming guide, which is where we put all discounts like today’s lead deal. Notably, CORSAIR is running a massive Amazon sale right now with cases, RAM kits, coolers, and more. Plus, PNY’s XLR8 SSDs are discounted from $140 with up to $120 off.

More on the Skytech Chronos Gaming Desktop:

Enjoy outstanding performance and immersive multimedia entertainment with Skytech Chronos gaming computer PC. It perfectly combines stylish look and extreme performance, unleashing the power of first-class hardware to let you play modern titles with ultra-realistic visual. While a tempered glass side panel shows off the internal components with RGB lighting effects.

