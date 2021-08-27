Anker Soundcore wireless earbuds up to 50% off: A1 with Qi case $40 or Air X $30

The official Anker Amazon store is now offering its Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest total we can find. It is also within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low and a great chance to score a high-quality set of wireless earbuds without breaking the bank. USB-C 10-minute fast charging is joined by up to 35 hours of wireless playback via the included wireless charging case. They also sport three custom sound modes including a bass booster and an option specifically for podcasts to support the “oversized 8mm drivers with triple-layer composite diaphragms.” Rated 4+ stars from over 3,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

A more affordable option right now is the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X True Wireless Earbuds that drop to $29.99 shipped with the on-page $10 coupon. Originally $80 and more regularly closer to $60, this is as much as 50% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. They drop the wireless operation time down to 28 hours while bring some cVc 8.0 noise reduction technology to the table. Rated 4+ stars form over 400 Amazon customers.

Then go dive into our latest Anker Amazon roundup for some higher-end earbuds offers from $68 as well as a host of accessories from projectors and vacuums to charging gear and the brand’s latest MagSafe gear, among other things.

More on the Anker Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds:

Expertly-Tuned Sound: Life A1 true wireless earbuds have oversized 8mm drivers with triple-layer composite diaphragms to produce powerful sound with 40% more bass, 100% more treble, and clear mids.

3 Custom Sound Modes: Signature mode produces balanced sound that’s perfect for all music genres. Switch to Bass Booster to intensify bass-heavy songs for workouts or choose Podcast to enhance mids for podcasts and audiobooks.

