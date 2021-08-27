Apple’s latest $5 movie sale gets you ready for weekend viewings

-
Following up the Tuesday’s movie sale, Apple courtesy of iTunes is getting in on the weekend festivities with the launch of a new $5 movie sale. Discounting a selection of popular titles to get you in on the weekend movie night action, you’ll find everything from Now You See Me and The Imitation Game to Django Unchained and more. Everything will become a permanent addition to your collection, and you’ll find all of our top picks below.

Apple’s latest weekend movie sale goes live

You can find a number of notable movie deals for $5 from the usual $10-$20 price tag. Many of today’s deals are a return to the historic low price, although there are a few new all-timers in there. Here are all of our top picks:

Alongside the selection of $5 flicks, we’re also seeing some additional titles on sale across a wide collection of supernatural thrillers. With a collection of movies from M. Night Shyamalan and other classics, you’ll find some of the more notable inclusions in the sale below.

Earlier this week, we saw a collection of other movie discounts go live courtesy of Apple and iTunes for $5 each. That’s alongside the most recent $1 rental that’s still up for the taking, as well.

