This portable projector can reach up to 200-inches at 1080p, now just $55 (50% off)

HHiFun (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Portable Projector for $54.99 after you apply code CTPZBA46 at checkout. That takes a massive 50% off the usual fare, matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Spanning up to 200-inches at 1080p quality, this 5500-lumen projector can take your family movie nights to the big screen. You’ll find HDMI and USB ports on the back panel, with four-way surround sound speakers and screen mirroring for iOS and Android rounding out the hardware. l. Over 1,500 customers have left it with a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more options.

Looking for the best deal around? While a quick search on Amazon will reveal just how rare it is to find a projector of this quality for less than $60, we managed to track down this popular mini projector for only $45 after you clip the on-page coupon. This one sports a compact design for projections up to 100-inches, but it works best up to about 70. You’ll find an HDMI port on the back for a wide range of connectivity options as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Though if you’d rather go a more traditional route for your home theater, we’re also tracking some great deals on Sony’s new Smart 4K Google TV and more starting from $500. Complete with Assistant integration, these smart TVs are the perfect way to stream your favorites in crisp 4K quality with HDR10, plus support for Apple AirPlay 2.

COOAU portable projector features:

COOAU A4300 home theater projector is equipped with the high light transmission glass lens that helps reduce reflections and increase light transmission, making the projector easily produce a sharper image. With 1080P resolution, 5500 lumens and 4000:1 contrast, this video projector shows bright screen with fantastic image clarity. Immerse yourself in the movies and fully enjoy the home theater! The projector will release a 45-200 inch display with projection distance 4.6ft-18.7ft. This projector also supports 25% zoom function adjustment. Easily get a suitable image size without changing the projector distance.

