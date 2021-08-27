This portable projector can reach up to 200-inches at 1080p, now just $55 (50% off)

-
AmazonHome Theater
Save 50% $55

HHiFun (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Portable Projector for $54.99 after you apply code CTPZBA46 at checkout. That takes a massive 50% off the usual fare, matching our previous mention for the all-time low. Spanning up to 200-inches at 1080p quality, this 5500-lumen projector can take your family movie nights to the big screen. You’ll find HDMI and USB ports on the back panel, with four-way surround sound speakers and screen mirroring for iOS and Android rounding out the hardware. l. Over 1,500 customers have left it with a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more options.

Looking for the best deal around? While a quick search on Amazon will reveal just how rare it is to find a projector of this quality for less than $60, we managed to track down this popular mini projector for only $45 after you clip the on-page coupon. This one sports a compact design for projections up to 100-inches, but it works best up to about 70. You’ll find an HDMI port on the back for a wide range of connectivity options as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Though if you’d rather go a more traditional route for your home theater, we’re also tracking some great deals on Sony’s new Smart 4K Google TV and more starting from $500. Complete with Assistant integration, these smart TVs are the perfect way to stream your favorites in crisp 4K quality with HDR10, plus support for Apple AirPlay 2.

COOAU portable projector features:

COOAU A4300 home theater projector is equipped with the high light transmission glass lens that helps reduce reflections and increase light transmission, making the projector easily produce a sharper image. With 1080P resolution, 5500 lumens and 4000:1 contrast, this video projector shows bright screen with fantastic image clarity. Immerse yourself in the movies and fully enjoy the home theater! The projector will release a 45-200 inch display with projection distance 4.6ft-18.7ft. This projector also supports 25% zoom function adjustment. Easily get a suitable image size without changing the projector distance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Theater

About the Author

Live out loud with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker do...
Intel’s i9-9900KF 8-core 16-thread CPU falls to A...
Royal Gourmet’s 24-inch Charcoal Grill/Smoker fal...
Amazfit’s Bip S Lite smartwatch sees rare discoun...
Illuminate your pathways with a 10-pack of solar outdoo...
Save $70 on this Greenworks 24V 12-inch electric chains...
Solid Amazon price drops land on elago’s silicone...
Score an Amazon low on the Powerbeats with Apple H1 chi...
Show More Comments

Related

XGIMI Halo review: My new favorite portable projector [Video]

63% off

Live out loud with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker down to just $22 Prime shipped (63% off)

$22 Learn More
New low

Intel’s i9-9900KF 8-core 16-thread CPU falls to Amazon low at $275 (Save $75)

$275 Learn More
$80 off

Monoprice’s 35-in. 1440p UltraWide gaming monitor features 120Hz refresh rate at $320

$320 Learn More
75% off

Nintendo eShop deals from $1.50: Humble indies, BioShock, PAC-MAN 99 DLC, more

$1.50+ Learn More
22% off

Royal Gourmet’s 24-inch Charcoal Grill/Smoker falls to $140 at Amazon (Save 22%)

$140 Learn More
Save 20%

Amazfit’s Bip S Lite smartwatch sees rare discount to $40 all-time low (Save 20%), more

$40 Learn More
60% off

Illuminate your pathways with a 10-pack of solar outdoor LED lights for $14.50 (60% off)

$14.50 Learn More