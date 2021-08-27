Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off sitewide: Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods takes up to 50% off hundreds of top brand styles during its Countdown to Day One Event. Prices are as marked. Find deals on Nike, Saucony, ASICS, Brooks, adidas, Under Armour, New Balance, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Shoes that’s currently marked down to $80 and originally sold for $120. These shoes are great for running and they’re lightweight. They’re also cushioned for added comfort and flexible to help promote a natural stride. Rated 4.2/5 stars with over 180 reviews. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Dick’s Sporting Goods or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the adidas Members Event that’s offering 33% off sitewide including best-selling sneakers.

