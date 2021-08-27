Flume 2 Smart Home Water Monitor and Leak Detector now $149 shipped (Reg. $199)

The official Flume Amazon storefront (95% positive feedback all-time) is offering its current-generation Smart Home Water Monitor and Leak Detector for $149 shipped. Regularly $199, this is a $50 or 25% price drop and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. Walmart’s best listings are at a bloated $240+ for comparison. This setup “installs in minutes” with “no plumbing required” to provide 24/7 water leak detection and usage monitoring. Flume delivers “detailed water use insight data directly to your smartphone” so you can make more informed choices on how to bring the bills down while providing water leak alerts directly to your phone no matter where you are. “No pipe cutting, no wiring, and no appointments” are required to get it up and running. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

A more affordable way to keep track of water leaks around your home is with the Govee WiFi Water Sensor 3-pack at $54 shipped. This one provides three sensors for various places in your home with direct notifications and even an optional alarm when water is detected. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,600 Amazon customers. There’s no water usage monitoring here, but it will bring some peace of mind for much less.

More on the Flume 2 Smart Water Detector:

24/7 SMART WATER LEAK DETECTOR: Flume’s smart water leak detection technology is always on guard alerting you to water leaks inside the home as well as in your lawn or garden. Gain peace of mind whether you’re at home or away with water leak alerts delivered directly to your phone via the Flume Water app. Stop water leaks and protect your home today with Flume.

SMART WATER USAGE MONITORING: Dig up the details your standard water bill doesn’t with Flume’s smart water monitoring technology. Flume delivers detailed water use insight data directly to your smartphone so you’re always in the know. Take the guessing game out of your water usage and take control to reduce waste and conserve water

