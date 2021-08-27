A coupon and price drop slash 46% off Govee’s new RGBWW Camping Lantern, now $21.50

-
AmazonSmart HomeGovee
46% off $21.50

Govee US (99% lifetime positive feedback from 48,000+) via Amazon is offering its RGBWW LED Camping Lantern for $21.59 Prime shipped once the on-page 40% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A new price drop paired with the on-page coupon slashes a total of 46% off and freshly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Having debuted roughly one month ago, this is the best moment yet to snag Govee’s new RGBWW lantern for your next camping adventure. You can configure colors, brightness, and much more directly from your smartphone. This is handled via Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring you can tweak settings even when you don’t have cell service. With 360 degrees of coverage, it is ready to nicely illuminate a campsite. An integrated battery allows this unit to cast 200 lumens of brightness for up to 5 hours on a single charge. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Spend considerably less when kicking RGBWW, rechargeable, and smart capabilities to the curb. This Etekcity lantern will only set you back $10 Prime shipped and is backed by over 4,800 reviewers that have left 4.5/5 star ratings on average. While batteries will last up to 30 hours on a single charge, you’ll need to keep AAs around unlike the deal above.

Since you’re here, there’s a solid chance you may also be interested in today’s Philips Hue HomeKit refurbished sale from $20. And if you’re a fan of Govee, we’ve spotted all sorts of new markdowns over the last few days. For instance, these smart meat thermometers are up to 50% off, the new Govee Allure RGBIC Ground Lights are down to $49, and the list goes on.

Govee RGBWW LED Camping Lantern features:

  • Smart App Control via Bluetooth: Set colors, brightness, and enable SOS mode with Camping Light’s physical buttons. Connect with Govee Home App for expanded 16 million colors, music sync mode, dynamic effect scenes, timers, and DIY customizations.
  • Light That Syncs To Music: 360° lantern can pulse and react to the rhythm of your music, or even to your own voice. Great for when your visit to nature requires a soundtrack of its own and more excitement then just normal lighting.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Govee

About the Author

PowerA’s Animal Crossing Isabelle controller just...
Microsoft’s official Bluetooth mouse and keyboard...
Tackle projects even faster with this highly-rated magn...
Load up on Quest High Protein Cookie 12-packs from unde...
This aluminum headphone stand gives AirPods Max an eleg...
PAXCESS’ 20V cordless string trimmer ditches gas ...
GoPro HERO9 Black records in 5K and even doubles as a w...
Sony’s 2021 Smart 4K Google TV hits Amazon low at...
Show More Comments

Related

EGO 56V commercial-grade yard tools tackle tough chores from $149, more in New Green Deals

45% off

PowerA’s Animal Crossing Isabelle controller just hit the Amazon low at $15.50 (45% off)

$15.50 Learn More
Save $400

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sees $400 pre-paid discount to $600

$600 Learn More
New low

Microsoft’s official Bluetooth mouse and keyboard bundle falls to new low of $28.50

$38.50 Learn More
20% off

Tackle projects even faster with this highly-rated magnetic wristband at $7 (20% off)

$7 Learn More
35% off

Load up on Quest High Protein Cookie 12-packs from under $13 Prime shipped (Up to 35% off)

$13 Learn More

Belkin launches new MagSafe iPhone 12 car mount with streamlined design

ECOFLOW 6-outlet 1800W power station is $351 off, more in New Green Deals