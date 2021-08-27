Home gym gear from $11: BalanceFrom Dumbbell Set 44% off, ab roller + much more

Woot is now offering up to 64% off a range of home gym gear with deals starting from $11. One standout is the BalanceFrom Colored Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Set with Stand for $73.84 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $130 and currently on sale for $84.50 at Amazon, today’s offer is roughly 44% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Including three pairs of dumbbells, you’re looking at 5-, 8-, and 12-pound increments. A perfect option for basic resistance training and other exercises where some lighter dumbbells come in handy, it also ships with the stand and a stand weight as well as the assembly tools alongside neoprene coating on the cast iron dumbbells for durability and a good grip. Rated 4+ stars from over 17,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Amazon also makes a very similar set that comes in at $49.50 shipped right now. This includes three sets of dumbbells at 5-, 10- and 15-ponds with a similar neoprene cover and included stand alongside the 4+ star rating from over 47,000 customers.

But be sure to browse through the rest of the Woot home gym sale right here for additional deals from $11. You’ll find everything from ellipticals and weight sets to ab rollers and more to keep your fitness journey going through the fall and winter.

Go hit up our sports/fitness hub for more deals including organic chocolate Orgain protein powder, some Wilson footballs to throw around the yard from $12, and this adjustable dumbbell set. Then check out some of our fitness tracker offers like Apple Watch SE at a new Amazon low, the Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds, and more right here.

More on the BalanceFrom Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Set:

BalanceFrom Dumbbell Set with Rack 50-Pound Set with Rack Training with dumbbells allows you to select resistance training exercises based on their similarity to actual movements that occurs during sports. Dumbbells require more balance than training with barbells or machines, and balance is crucial for optimal performance. This dumbbell set comes with 3 pairs of dumbbells in 5-pound, 8-pound and 12-pound sizes. A weight rack is included as well.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!