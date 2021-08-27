Intel’s i9-9900KF 8-core 16-thread CPU falls to Amazon low at $275 (Save $75)

Amazon is offering the Intel Core i9-9900KF 8-core Processor for $275 shipped. Down from $350, today’s deal knocks $75 off its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Though not the latest-generation processor, you’ll still find 8-cores and 16-threads of processing power available here, unlocked and ready to overclock. Just keep in mind that all F-series Intel processors will not have integrated graphics, so a discrete (or dedicated) GPU is required to use this CPU. Whether you’re building a gaming PC or are planning on doing video production and other demanding work, this is a great processor choice. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

With your savings, you’ll absolutely need to pick up a cooler, given that Intel’s unlocked processors don’t include one in the box. The Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo is a tried and true cooler for those on a budget. Coming in at $45 or less on Amazon, nearly 30,000 happy customers have left a collective 4.7/5 star rating.

Did you see Monoprice’s 35-inch 1440p UltraWide gaming monitor is currently on sale? The 120Hz refresh rate makes it great for gaming and there are four display inputs so you can hook up multiple machines for easy switching. Right now, it’s down to $320, which saves you $80 from its normal going rate.

More about the Intel i9-9900KF 8-core 5.0GHz processor:

This is the unlocked 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KF processor. Experience the power of a maximum processor frequency of 5.0GHz with 8 cores and 16 threads. Built with Solder Thermal Interface Material (STIM) to help maximize efficient heat transfer from the processor to the cooler, allowing overclockers to push their systems further and gamers to experience lower temperatures under load.

