Intel’s i9-9900KF 8-core 16-thread CPU falls to Amazon low at $275 (Save $75)

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsIntel
New low $275

Amazon is offering the Intel Core i9-9900KF 8-core Processor for $275 shipped. Down from $350, today’s deal knocks $75 off its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Though not the latest-generation processor, you’ll still find 8-cores and 16-threads of processing power available here, unlocked and ready to overclock. Just keep in mind that all F-series Intel processors will not have integrated graphics, so a discrete (or dedicated) GPU is required to use this CPU. Whether you’re building a gaming PC or are planning on doing video production and other demanding work, this is a great processor choice. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

With your savings, you’ll absolutely need to pick up a cooler, given that Intel’s unlocked processors don’t include one in the box. The Cooler Master Hyper 212 Evo is a tried and true cooler for those on a budget. Coming in at $45 or less on Amazon, nearly 30,000 happy customers have left a collective 4.7/5 star rating.

Did you see Monoprice’s 35-inch 1440p UltraWide gaming monitor is currently on sale? The 120Hz refresh rate makes it great for gaming and there are four display inputs so you can hook up multiple machines for easy switching. Right now, it’s down to $320, which saves you $80 from its normal going rate.

More about the Intel i9-9900KF 8-core 5.0GHz processor:

This is the unlocked 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9900KF processor. Experience the power of a maximum processor frequency of 5.0GHz with 8 cores and 16 threads. Built with Solder Thermal Interface Material (STIM) to help maximize efficient heat transfer from the processor to the cooler, allowing overclockers to push their systems further and gamers to experience lower temperatures under load.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Intel

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Bodum’s popular Chambord French Press is stylish ...
Live out loud with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker do...
This portable projector can reach up to 200-inches at 1...
Monoprice’s 35-in. 1440p UltraWide gaming monitor...
Royal Gourmet’s 24-inch Charcoal Grill/Smoker fal...
Amazfit’s Bip S Lite smartwatch sees rare discoun...
Illuminate your pathways with a 10-pack of solar outdoo...
Save $70 on this Greenworks 24V 12-inch electric chains...
Show More Comments

Related

Razer updates its Blade 17 + Blade 15 Base with 11th Gen Intel CPUs, Thunderbolt 4, more

Intel’s latest Beast Canyon NUCs support full-size GPUs with up to 8-core i9 CPUs

MSI Aegis RS 11 review: RTX 3080 + 11th Gen. i7 delivers an insane gaming experience

AMD’s Ryzen 5 + 7 CPUs ‘game at over 100FPS’ with built-in Radeon graphics, no GPU required

Save 30%

Bodum’s popular Chambord French Press is stylish and sustainable for $28 shipped (30% off)

$28 Learn More
63% off

Live out loud with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker down to just $22 Prime shipped (63% off)

$22 Learn More
Save 50%

This portable projector can reach up to 200-inches at 1080p, now just $55 (50% off)

$55 Learn More
$80 off

Monoprice’s 35-in. 1440p UltraWide gaming monitor features 120Hz refresh rate at $320

$320 Learn More