Microsoft’s official Bluetooth mouse and keyboard bundle falls to new low of $28.50

-
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsMicrosoft
New low $38.50

Amazon is offering the Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse and Keyboard Bundle for $28.39 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy has it for $40 right now and our last mention was $36. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This keyboard and mouse combo is perfect for your Windows setup, designed to connect to your computer via Bluetooth for a wire-free look. This cuts down on visual clutter at your desk and allows you to easily take these devices with you on-the-go, as well. Swift Pair lets you connect the keyboard and mouse to your Windows 10 PC right out of the box, as well. The keyboard is said to last for up to two years on a single set of batteries while the mouse will last up to one year. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? Just $9 on Amazon will score you this wireless mouse. It’s the perfect alternative to today’s lead deal since it delivers a wireless mouse for a fraction of the cost. With adjustable DPI and a compact form-factor, you’ll find that this wireless mouse is a great option for your on-the-go working kit.

Further upgrade your desk with the GoPro HERO9 Black. That’s right, I’m talking about upgrading your desk with a GoPro. It works over USB-C to function as a webcam for your computer, giving you fantastic image quality when taking part in Zoom meetings and more. Right now, it’s on sale for $350, which is a $50 discount from its normal going rate.

More on the Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse + Keyboard:

  • Slim, modern design at an exceptional value. Enjoy the solid, durable feel of our refined keyboard as you work in Windows and Microsoft 365.
  • Microsoft Bluetooth Mouse is your go-to mouse—compact, modern design that fits comfortably in your hand.
  • Connects wirelessly to your Windows laptop via Bluetooth. You can connect it to your Windows 10 PC right out of the box when you enable Swift Pair.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.

Microsoft

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

A coupon and price drop slash 46% off Govee’s new...
PowerA’s Animal Crossing Isabelle controller just...
Tackle projects even faster with this highly-rated magn...
Load up on Quest High Protein Cookie 12-packs from unde...
This aluminum headphone stand gives AirPods Max an eleg...
PAXCESS’ 20V cordless string trimmer ditches gas ...
GoPro HERO9 Black records in 5K and even doubles as a w...
Sony’s 2021 Smart 4K Google TV hits Amazon low at...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 26%

Cooler Master’s SK622 Bluetooth mechanical keyboard returns to all-time low of $70

$70 Learn More
From $420

ECOVACS T8/AIVI smart robotic vacuums now up to $130 off starting at $420

$130 off Learn More
46% off

A coupon and price drop slash 46% off Govee’s new RGBWW Camping Lantern, now $21.50

$21.50 Learn More
45% off

PowerA’s Animal Crossing Isabelle controller just hit the Amazon low at $15.50 (45% off)

$15.50 Learn More
Save $400

Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sees $400 pre-paid discount to $600

$600 Learn More
20% off

Tackle projects even faster with this highly-rated magnetic wristband at $7 (20% off)

$7 Learn More
35% off

Load up on Quest High Protein Cookie 12-packs from under $13 Prime shipped (Up to 35% off)

$13 Learn More

Belkin launches new MagSafe iPhone 12 car mount with streamlined design