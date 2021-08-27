Lock in a year of National Geographic for $19 (Reg. up to $39) + much more from under $5

This weekend’s magazine sale starts at under $5 per year with free shipping across the board, no sales tax, and zero chance of your subs getting renewed on you at full price. You’ll find everything from National Geographic and Astronomy, to Women’s Health, Reader’s Digest, Men’s Health, Consumer Reports, INC, GQ, Esquire, and more from under $5 a pop. This is not only a great way to refresh your subscriptions at a discount, but also to score some physical gifts you can send to folks anywhere they might be for an entire year. More details below. 

One standout here is National Geographic magazine at $19 per year. This one has always fetched a bit of premium compared to the other big-name titles and is now matching our previous mention at $5 under the current Amazon sale price. It has gone for as much as $39 per year and today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. 

National Geographic is a wonderful coffee table decoration filled with gloriously high-res imagery and insightful writing on “exploration and adventure, changes that impact life on Earth, culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology.”

Browse through the rest of this weekend’s sale right here for loads of deals on all of the aforementioned titles and then some. Just make sure to visit our mid-week offers for even deeper deals on Bon Appetit and Cook’s illustrated

Then check out our August 2021 Reading List and scoop up your Amazon First Reads August eBook freebies while you still can. 

More on National Geographic:

The flagship magazine of the National Geographic Society, chronicles exploration and adventure, as well as changes that impact life on Earth. Editorial coverage encompasses people and places of the world, with an emphasis on human involvement in a changing universe. Major topics include culture, nature, geography, ecology, science and technology.

