Nintendo eShop deals from $1.50: Humble indies, BioShock, PAC-MAN 99 DLC, more

Alongside this morning’s best console deals, Nintendo has now launched a new Humble Games Publisher Sale alongside a number of other eShop offers. Combining some AAA titles alongside some great indies from $5, you’ll also find a host of PAC-MAN 99 DLC and add-on packs marked down from $1.59. This is a great chance to fill out your Switch library with some lesser known titles, PAC-MAN 99 add-ons, and more. You’ll find all of our top picks down below the fold.

Nintendo eShop deals:

PAC-MAN 99 add-on deals:

Nintendo launched a FREE Switch Online-only PAC-MAN 99 battle royale game back in April and we are now seeing some solid price drops on its DLC packs and more. The game itself is still free for members of Nintendo’s online service, but you can now score some deals on Deluxe Pack, and some custom themes starting from $1.59 via the eShop. Simply head over to the PAC-MAN 99 eShop page and then scroll to the bottom to find all of the discounted DLC packs.

We are also tracking a new all-time low Nintendo’s Animal Crossing Switch case as well as PowerA’s Animal Crossing Isabelle controller and these Nintendo Switch tempered glass screen protectors. Just be sure to take a look at the Animal Crossing PUMA x Nintendo collection sneakers and the Uniqlo collection if you haven’t just yet.

More on Forager:

Forager is a 2D open world game inspired by your favorite exploration, farming and crafting games. – Gather, collect and manage resources. – Craft useful items & structures. – Build and grow a base out of nothing. Buy land to expand and explore. – Level up and learn new skills, abilities, and blueprints. – Solve puzzles, find secrets and raid dungeons!

