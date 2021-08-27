Official Disney shop now 40% off with deals from $4: Baby Yoda, toys, clothes, collectibles, more

-
40% off From $4

We are now tracking a new official Disney sale knocking 40% off a wide range of apparel, toys, home goods items, and collectibles. The deals start from just over $4 with free shipping in orders over $75 using code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. This is a great time to fill out your collection, score some new clothes for the whole family, or knock some birthday gifts off of your list. Head below for today’s official Disney sale promo code and mode details. 

New official Disney sale

You’ll find all of the eligible items in today’s official Disney sale right here. Offers start from just over $4 and you’ll need to use code SAVE40 at checkout to redeem the special prices. Everything on this landing page (plus anything marked as such) is eligible for today’s promotion code including Star Wars and The Mandalorian gear, classic Disney items, Pixar toys, and much more. 

One standout is the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Child Plush that drops down to $14.99 with today’s promo code. Regularly up at $25 and currently on sale for $16 via Disney’s official Amazon storefront, this is the lowest price we can find. Standing 11-inches tall, this is a “soft, cuddly plush toy featuring a faux suede coat and fuzzy trims.” You’ll also find embroidered features and a huggable design overall. Rated 4+ stars from over 5,100 Amazon customers. 

Browse through the rest of today’s Disney sale for pages worth of price drops on a massive collection of gear from the official online storefront. 

While are are talking Disney, be sure to checkout Nordstrom’s latest pop-up Mickey and Friends collection as well as CASETiFY’s Disney princess collection and the latest additions to the Marvel Legends lineup. You’ll also want to dive into our coverage of the 12 all-new collectible Marvel minifigures and the rest of the latest from LEGO right here

More on the The Mandalorian Child Plush:

Embrace the creature known as ”the Child,” affectionately known as Baby Yoda, with this soft, cuddly plush toy featuring faux suede coat and fuzzy trims. This irresistible infant is inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian now streaming on Disney+. May the hugs be with you! Embroidered features.

