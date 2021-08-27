Load up on Quest High Protein Cookie 12-packs from under $13 Prime shipped (Up to 35% off)

Amazon is now offering 12-Count Quest Nutrition High Protein Cookie packs for $12.84 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This deal is available on the double chocolate chip flavor or more $1 more on the peanut butter chocolate chip option. Simply opt for Subscribe & Save on each of the listing pages and clip the on-page coupon. Then, remember to cancel the sub afterwards to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly up to $20 or more, this is about 35% off the going rate and a great chance to replenish your stock for another few months. A perfect healthy snack in between workouts and to supplement your daily protein shake, they have just 4-grams of net carbs and less than 1-gram of sugar a pop. You’ll also get about 15-grams of protein alongside 9-grams of fiber and nine essential amino acids power cookie here. Rated 4+ stars from over 7,600 Amazon customers. More details below. 

For even more protein and a lower price tag, take a look at the 6-pack of Pure Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein Bars for just over $6.50 Prime shipped. These bars provide even more protein at 20-grams and carry stellar ratings from over 18,000 Amazon customers. 

Prefer to go the organic route? We are also still tracking a great deal on organic chocolate Orgain protein powder from around $16.50 Prime shipped right here. Then dive into this morning’s home gym sale with deals starting from $11 Prime shipped on everything from dumbbell sets to ab rollers and much more, along with the rest of the offers in our sports/fitness deal hub

  • YOU DESERVE A COOKIE: The Quest Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies provide you with a sweet, soft & chewy cookie with 15g protein, 5g net carbs and less 1g of sugar.
  • UNWRAP COMPLETE PROTEINS: Quest Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies are made with complete, dairy-based proteins to provide you with 9 essential amino acids.
  • FIBER IS YOUR FRIEND: Quest Double Chocolate Chip Protein Cookies have 11g of fiber to provide your body with a more complete macro profile.No Gluten Containing Ingredients

