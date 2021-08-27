Live out loud with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker down to just $22 Prime shipped (63% off)

Vanzon Sounds (99% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its X5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $22.20 Prime shipped after you apply code 63U3UICO at checkout. That’s down from a $60 list price, saving you up to 63% and marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Already rising to the #1 new release spot on Amazon, the X5 portable speaker comes outfitted with a 20W dual-driver array and up to 24-hours of battery life. And if you’re still enjoying this summer heatwave, the X5 speaker is ready for poolside parties as well with IPX7 waterproofing. Over 6,000 customers have left it with an average of 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Happy with something a little more compact? Then check out the OontZ Angle Solo speaker for only $17. Promising a “surprising bass output from such a compact design,” this portable little speaker arrives with up to 10-hours of playback time and IPX5 waterproofing for your beachside bashes. Over 17,000 music lovers have left it with an average of 4.6/5 stars.

And to enjoy more than just your summer playlist under the stars, check out this deal we just tracked on Cooau’s 1080p portable projector for $55. You’ll be able to reach cinematic sizes of up to 200-inches with this 5500-lumen projector, so it’s perfect for everything from family movie night to a drive-in Mario Kart tournament.

More on Vanzon’s X5 portable speaker:

Our speakers TWS technology allows you to pair two portable Bluetooth speakers with your phone for true dual enhanced stereo sound, giving you a small cinema feel.

Small size and light weight, can be hung on the bag or duffel bag. High efficiency 3600mA lithium-ion battery can be used to power the power all day. Wireless portable bluetooth speakers should be a must have in your life.

Portable speakers provides strong waterproof protection, durable silicone case and port cover make the speaker have better internal protection, allowing you to enjoy music in a variety of different environments.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!