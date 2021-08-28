This 656-yard golf rangefinder just plunged to $56 at Amazon (38% off, All-time low)

-
AmazonSports-FitnessDr.Meter
38% off $56

Thousandshores Inc (99% lifetime positive feedback from 253,000+) via Amazon is offering the Dr.Meter 656-Yard Golf Rangefinder for $55.99 shipped once the on-page 20% off coupon has been clipped. A price drop paired with the on-page coupon slashes $34 off the typical rate and undercuts the lowest price we have tracked by $23. Step up your golf game this season and for years to come with this 656-yard rangefinder. You’ll stand to benefit from flagpole lock, ranging, scanning, and slope compensation. An included storage bag allow you to keep it protected when traveling to and from the golf course. While this unit won’t be as feature-packed as one of Garmin’s rangefinders, it’s hard to argue with a price that costs a mere fraction of one of the company’s most budget-friendly offerings. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Today’s savings easily cover the cost of a dozen TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Balls at $12 Prime shipped. Each ball is touted as having a design that keeps spin low and speed high.These are Amazon’s #1 best-selling golf balls with more than 12,500 shoppers having left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Since your’e here, you may also want to scope out our sports and fitness guide. There you’ll find gym gear from $11, a batch of Wilson football, soccer ball, and other discounts from $12, and coverage of the new Gentleman’s Hardware collapsible water bottle. And once you’re done breaking a sweat for the day, why not cool off with this ultra-slim, high-pressure shower head at $17?

Dr.Meter 656-Yard Golf Rangefinder features:

  • What’s the best way to up your golf game beyond your swing? How about 6x magnification with ±0.5m accuracy at a range of 600m! With a 7° angle of view, you’ll finally see across the course clearly. Plus, it even doubles as a telescope with a range of 1000m.
  • Not only do you have excellent features such as flagpole lock, ranging, scanning, and vibration/slope compensation-it’s also great for telescoping, speed detection (18-300km/h), hunting, construction measurement and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sports-Fitness

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more

Dr.Meter

About the Author

This compact gaming desk is ready to squeeze in just ab...
SteelSeries’ Rival 310 Gaming Mouse falls to 2021...
Snatch up two leather AirTag keychains at just $4 each ...
Fitbit Sense with Google Assistant, ECG, more returns t...
This ultra-slim, high-pressure shower head modernizes y...
Samsung microSD + SD cards capture 4K with up to 512GB ...
At $11 Prime shipped, this 110-in-1 precision screwdriv...
Bodum’s popular Chambord French Press is stylish ...
Show More Comments

Related

29% off

This Apple Health-ready smart food nutrition scale just fell to $12 (Save 29%)

$12 Learn More
50% off

Govee smart meat thermometers are up to 50% off: Four-probe $24, two $13, more from $8

From $8 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: iPhone 12 mini $300 off, MagSafe cases from $20, Home Depot Labor Day sale, more

Learn More
Reg. $50+

This compact gaming desk is ready to squeeze in just about anywhere at $40 (Reg. $50+)

$40 Learn More
25% off

SteelSeries’ Rival 310 Gaming Mouse falls to 2021 low at $30 shipped (Save 25%)

$30 Learn More
27% off

Snatch up two leather AirTag keychains at just $4 each (Save 27%, Amazon low)

$8 Learn More
Amazon low

Fitbit Sense with Google Assistant, ECG, more returns to Amazon low at $200 (Save $100)

$200 Learn More
30% off

This ultra-slim, high-pressure shower head modernizes your bathroom at $17 (Save 30%)

$17 Learn More